Janet Jackson And Drew Barrymore Reveal The Iconic Roles They Turned Down In Their Film Careers; Find Out

Janet Jackson joined Drew Barrymore on the latter’s show, where the actresses discussed turning down iconic movie roles over the years. Jackson made a surprise entrance on the Drew Barrymore Show, and in the preview clip that revolved around the internet, the singer shared that she almost played a legendary superhero.

Though the artist claimed that she did not recall the name of the movie, it was a huge deal when the film was released.

What did Janet Jackson and Drew Barrymore reveal about their passed-on movie roles?

In conversation with Barrymore, Jackson shared that a superhero film she passed on was taken up by Halle Berry, who gained fame after the movie. While the Good Times actress couldn’t recall the film's name, Barrymore revealed that it might be X-Men. Jackson shared, “It was... this is horrible. I can’t remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm.”

The singer added, "I couldn't because I was just embarking on the Janet tour, but I think that's what you're confusing it with. It wasn't The Matrix." After Jackson's comments, Barrymore, too, added to the conversation that she had turned down a major movie role in the initial days of her career.

The first 50 Dates actress confessed that she does not like to say it out loud, but she rejected a role in the 1997 film Boogie Nights. Speaking of the passed-on role, Drew said, “I think it’s when I went and did Ever After. I went in a very different direction.”

What did Drew Barrymore say about her role in X-Men?

In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revisited her role as Storm in X-Men. Barrymore revealed that she would revisit her character. At the time, the Never Been Kissed actress shared with the media portal, “I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. If we could find a version that would make sense or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure.”

On the work front, Drew Barrymore continues with the new episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show, with new guests gracing the couch each week.

