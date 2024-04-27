‘Denver Water Is Far Superior to LA’: Fans Hilariously React to Jamal Murray’s Disgust Over Water’s Taste

The Denver Nuggets are on a joyous trail after sweeping off the Los Angeles Lakers from the floor with a 3-0 lead. One name that will ache the Lakers for a long long time is Jamal Murray.

Murray, with his buzzer-beater banger, led the Nuggets outlast the strongmen Lakers in the Game 2 of the playoffs.

However, after making the yellow and purple squad bite off dust, it seems like Murray is not liking the taste of Lakers water supply. It might sound strange but Murray is not pleased with the taste of the water he drank during the game for real.

A video surfaced on X/Twitter where he was seen saying: “Ugh- what is this? Tap water?”

Although, the video supposedly seems to be from the Game 3 of the playoffs as persistent from the blue jersey of the Nuggets. Right after taking a sip of water from the bottle, Murray flipped to his side and asked if the water came from a tap.

Taking a dig at the water supply at the Crypto.com Arena’s water supply, one fan wrote: ‘Denver Water is far superior to LA water.’

There were a few more fans who didn’t let the funny moment pass by.

Jamal Murray Put Lakers Fans in Dismay With the Buzzer-Beater

In a breathtaking moment, Jamal Murray etched his name in playoff lore by sinking an extraordinary fadeaway buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis. With that very shot, he propelled the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their intense opening-round playoff clash.

With the game hanging in the balance and time ticking away, Murray exhibited nerves of steel as he outmaneuvered Davis, taking a decisive step back before releasing a shot that found nothing but net.

The Ball Arena in Denver erupted in wild celebration as Murray's shot defied the odds and sealed a remarkable 20-point comeback.

Murray's worthy performance put his scoring prowess to display as he delivered 14 of his 20 points in a dazzling fourth quarter.

This unforgettable victory not only handed the Nuggets a crucial 2-0 series lead over the Lakers but also marked their 10th consecutive win against the defending champions.

Murray's game-winning shot stands as just the third buzzer-beater in the playoffs since 2000 to cap off a 20-point comeback or more.

