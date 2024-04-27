10 best John Abraham dialogues that are as powerful as Pathaan actor

John Abraham is more than just a charming face with an impressive body. In his career spanning decades, the actor has worked in more than 50 films.

While some of them have broken box office records, multiple dialogues that he has delivered have also become iconic. Want to know more about the best John Abraham dialogues? Read on!

Let’s take a look at 10 best John Abraham dialogues that pack a powerful punch:

1. “Shareer mein 206 haddiyan hai, aur samvidhan mein 1670 kanoon. Haddi se lekar kanoon sab todhta hoon.”

In Shootout At Wadala, John Abraham played the role of an educated gangster named Manya Surve. After being convicted, he escapes jail and forms his own gang to seek revenge. Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, Manya is eventually shot dead by the cops.

2. “Tendulkar bina India adhoora, Jai ko Veeru karta hai poora. Rocko bulaye aur Hunter na aaye, aaise dialogue pe Rajinikanth bhi taali bajaye.”

John Abraham is not just popular for his villainous or cop roles; he can also do comedy with ease. Desi Boyz is one of his popular rom-com movies that continues to tickle many funnybones. The audience did clap at this comedy dialogue by him.

3. “Sambhar ka pata nahi. Lekin aapko yeh rasam follow hi karni padegi.”

Another epic comedy dialogue by John Abraham is this one from the film Housefull 2. If you’re a John lover who digs for such action-comedy films, then chances are you might have watched them. But if you haven’t, take this as a sign.

It also has a stellar cast, including Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

4. “Ek terrorist ko marne k liye sarkaar jo rakam deti hai, use zyada toh ek traffic police hawaladar ek hafte me kama sakta hai.”

As ACP Sanjay Kumar when, the acclaimed actor, delivered this Batla House dialogue, the audience in the theatre lauded him with roaring applause. It was one of the most popular John Abraham dialogues. Inspired by the 2008 Batla House encounter case, the film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani.

5. “Hum jaise purane paapi agar bhagwan ko pyare hone lage toh uske reputation ka kya hoga.”

Race 2 was one of the hit films of his career in which he was seen as Armaan Malik. He played the negative character with so much perfection that when he delivered this Hindi dialogue, people exclaimed, ‘Waah!’

6. “Sirf hindustan chhoda hai, Hindustaniyat nahi.”

In the 2007 sports drama film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, John Abraham can be seen as Sunny K. Bhasin, who joins the football team of his dad’s club. With some guidance and his skills, he is able to save the dying all-Asian Southall Football Club for the small community living in England.

7. “Mobile uska, sim apun ka, tu beech mein missed call dene waala kaun. Behen uski, byah apun ka, tu beech mein taang adhane waala kaun.”

Anees Bazmee brought together an impressive and entertaining cast of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal, and Naseeruddin Shah in Welcome Back. When John delivered this funny dialogue with ease, it made the audience LOL!

8. “Ab hum dar ke shaant nahe baithain ge, kar ke shaant baithain ge.”

In Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani team up to perform a retaliatory nuclear test at Pokhran. It’s based on the nuclear bomb test explosions of 1998. Officer Ashwat Raina was determined to China’s nuclear missile tests with this mission.

9. “Teri galti nahin hai, har love story ka asli villain to ye dil hai. Pehle to ye bina puche kisi pe bhi aa jaata hai, aur bina puche toot jaata hain.”

The sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in crucial roles. This epic John Abraham dialogue is hard to miss.

10. “Hum na kisi maa ke ladle hai, na kisi ke baap ke naukar. Apni marzi se kaam karte hai, apni keemat par.”

This list won’t be complete without this famous John Abraham dialogue from Pathaan. In Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller, led by Shah Rukh Khan, John plays the role of Jim, a former RAW agent who plans to attack India. “Pathaan, the hunter. Hunted!” is another popular dialogue by the star.

These are just a few of the many famous dialogues by John Abraham delivered throughout his career. Some others that didn’t make it to the list are “Teri kainath mein aye khuda, mere dil kahin bhi laga nahi. Joh tasalliyan mere dil ko de, mujhe aaisa koi mila nahi” from Jism and “Neend ki dawai mat dena, nahin toh hosh mein aate hi pehle tumhe maar doonga” from the action thriller film Force.

