Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Left Out Of King Charles And Kate Middleton’s Health Updates; Source Reveals Couple Being In ‘Informational Blackout’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are left out of major information regarding King Charles and Princess Kate’s health, the source revealed. Amid the cancer diagnosis of the head of state and Princess of Wales, insiders from Buckingham Palace told the media that King Charles’ health is deteriorating.

While the Duke and Duchess have been in constant contact with the family in the U.K., a royal commentator disclosed that they have been kept under a “complete informational blackout.”

What did the royal sources say about the Duke and Duchess being left out of important information?

According to The Mirror, Maureen Callahan, the royal commentator, shared that very little information has been passed on to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding their family members’ health conditions. Callahan revealed, “The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the Royal Family; it really is the singular point of interest for either of these people.”

An insider close to the couple revealed that the Prince and Markle want to take a trip to the U.K., but security concerns arose after the government of the United States denied serving protection to the family of Sussex after their royal stepback.

King Charles's condition deteriorates

King Charles, who is battling with an unknown type of cancer, is said to be “very unwell.” The palace sources confirm that the planning for the King’s Funeral is being reviewed as the members of the family stand alarmed. The monarch’s funeral is code-named Operation Menai Bridge, and the planning began soon after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022.

The royal family has been using code names for ages to prevent the news of death from being leaked to the public. The Queen’s funeral plan was named Operation London Bridge, and Prince Philip’s funeral was named Operation Fouth Bridge. However, it has become much more common with the passing of time.

