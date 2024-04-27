Swifties may be acquainted with Travis Kelce now after he started dating her, but NFL fans are well aware of how much of a fashion icon he has been ever since. The fans have circulated multiple videos of the adorable couple since they started dating back in September last year.

Because of this, a lot of people are getting to know the stunning fashion sense of the quarterback when he appears with his singer-songwriter girlfriend. Let's have a look at the Kansas City Chiefs player's iconic outfits, which are worth talking about.

Travis Kelce Has Always Been A Fashion Icon Even Before Dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has always been a fashion icon who doesn't shy away from showing off his bright-colored and bold-patterned looks in public. However, fans are noticing it now, all over the world, after he started seeing worldwide superstar Taylor Swift, even since the initial days of the two sparked the dating rumors.

The player has earlier revealed that he often gets criticized for his fashion sense, but the Super Bowl winner doesn't mind people not being fans of his clothes and enjoys his style. He already owns a clothing line called Tru Kolors. Per Parade, in collaboration with the NFL franchise he plays for.

One can find different styled outfits on the brand's website as well as on its official Instagram.

Travis Kelce's iconic fashion went viral after dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce always rocked in dark, different outfits but not as many people were aware of it before as they are now. It was in September last year when the tight end was seen wearing a light Blue and White denim jacket and pants while Swift was beside him after the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The pair were from KidSuper, which was released under the label of American designer Colm Dillane. According to what he told the New York Times, he began to rename a few items after seeing the 34-year-old carrying them in style, and the marketing strategy fully worked.

The designer disclosed to the aforementioned source that the jackets Kelce wore were sold out. The pants were available, nevertheless, only in a few sizes. Later, the couple, about whom the whole world has been talking, was spotted in Nobu, New York, back in October, with Travis rocking a Jil Sander jersey printed with birds along with brown pants.

Just a day later, the two were seen together at West Village’s Waverly Inn, where the NFL star was seen in a stunning beige jacket with matching pants.

There were headlines about Kelce’s shirt going viral in a video where he waves towards his pop star girlfriend, and she sweetly rushes to him before they kiss at the Eras Tour.

The shirt Kelce wore was made of Yves Saint Laurent scarves while he travelled to see the singer perform in Argentina. Fans were quick enough to circulate the video, and a lot of people loved the three-time Super Bowl's fashion sense.

The green, white, and blue multi-pattern shirt that caused a stir on the internet was designed by J. Logan Horne, and the shirt was from Horne’s Maison collection. As per the designer who said to Fox Sports, “The exposure from Travis' resulted in getting a lot of traffic to his website.

