King Charles Likely To Return To Public Duties Amid Undergoing Cancer Treatment; Palace Shares Major Updates

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

After several reports about King Charles’ deteriorating health, Buckingham Palace shared a positive update on the head of state’s health. Palace sources revealed on Friday that the King and Queen Consort would be visiting cancer centers to meet with medical experts and patients to gain insights about his ongoing treatment.

The royal source also shared that the monarch is positive about his condition and looks forward to returning to his public duties. The King will visit on April 30.

What did the palace say about King Charles's scheduled post-cancer center visit?

Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to post a picture of King Charles and the Queen Consort, with details of the monarch’s upcoming schedule in the caption. As mentioned, the couple will visit the cancer center, and later next month, King Charles will host their majesties, the Emporer and the Empress of Japan.

With the King taking the treatments positively, the royal sources revealed that the monarch’s funeral plans are being upgraded. The code for the funeral planning, Operation Menai Bridge, has been under review since Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.

What did King Charles’ nephew say about his uncle’s enthusiastic attitude?

In an interview with People Magazine, Peter Philips revealed that King Charles had a very enthusiastic attitude while undergoing cancer treatments. Philips said, “He is always pushing his staff, everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?”

Peter added, “So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he's probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to." Several sources also confessed that the doctors are pleased with the amount of progress made by his Royal Highness since his cancer detection.

