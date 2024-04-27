Sean O'Malley Claims He'll Face Ryan Garcia in Cross-Boxing Match After Knocking Out This UFC Fighter: DETAILS

Suga Sean O'Malley is the current UFC Bantamweight champion. He captured the title last year at UFC 292 after knocking out Aljamain Sterling in round two of their fight.

Sean O'Malley defended his UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 299 against his former rival, Marlon Vera, the only fighter in UFC to knock Sean O'Malley out. Suga Sean and Marlon Vera fought each other for five straight rounds and delivered a proper striking fight, blowing fans' minds.

Suga Sean managed to defend his championship and extend his avenged his loss against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

Sean O'Malley will next face Merab Dvalishvili, the number one bantamweight contender. Malley also shows interest in facing Ryan Garcia in a crossover boxing match.

Sean O'Malley recently dropped a tweet informing fans that he will face the first knockout, Merab Dvalishvili, and then he will face Ryan Garcia in a boxing match.

Per Sean O'Malley's official Twitter X account, "After I KO Merab, I'm boxing Ryan."

Ryan Garcia has responded to Sean O'Malley's callout for boxing earlier and expressed, "Rainbow caca brain wants to box be prepared to bleed rainbow."

Sean O’Malley UFC Record

1. DWCS 1.2 - Jul. 18, 2017

- Opponent: Alfred Khashakyan

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

2. The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale - Dec. 01, 2017

- Opponent: Terrion Ware

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya - Mar. 03, 2018

- Opponent: Andre Soukhamthath

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero - Mar. 07, 2020

- Opponent: Jose Quinonez

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

- Time: 1:54

5. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer - Jun. 06, 2020

- Opponent: Eddie Wineland

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

- Time: 4:40

6. UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 - Aug. 15, 2020

- Opponent: Marlon Vera

- Result: Loss via KO/TKO (Elbows) in Round 1

- Time: 4:40

7. UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou - Mar. 27, 2021

- Opponent: Thomas Almeida

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 3

- Time: 3:52

8. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Opponent: Kris Moutinho

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punches) in Round 3

- Time: 4:33

9. UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier - Dec. 11, 2021

- Opponent: Raulian Paiva

- Result: Win via KO/TKO in Round 1

- Time: 4:42

10. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Opponent: Pedro Munhoz

- Result: No Contest (CNC)

11. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev - Oct. 22, 2022

- Opponent: Petr Yan

- Result: Win via split decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Aug. 19, 2023

- Opponent: Aljamain Sterling

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punches) in Round 2

- Time: 0:51

13. UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 - Mar. 09, 2024

- Opponent: Marlon Vera

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

