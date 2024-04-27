'Bellator Tick': When Conor McGregor Pushed Michael Chandler Following A Heated Altercation On The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were the stars of The Ultimate Fighter 31. Both fighters almost got into a fight following a contentious conversation in the octagon. The coaches were soon broken off following a push from the Irishman.

McGregor was initially set to face Chandler following The Ultimate Fighter. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the fight fell through. Dana White revealed the Irishman’s obligations outside the octagon to be a part of the delay.

Conor McGregor shoved Michael Chandler following a heated confrontation

The new season of The Ultimate Fighter was a huge success for Michael Chandler. As The Notorious team suffered a record-breaking loss, a fired-up McGregor was witnessed being taunted by Iron following the victory of one of Chandler’s teammates.

Due to McGregor’s no-show in weigh-ins for his fighters, Chandler’s criticism toward the Irishman was present throughout the show. However, The Notorious depended on several other coaches to look after the competitors.

The Irishman's team witnessed their sixth defeat following contender Kurt Holobaugh's submission victory against Lee Hammond, McGregor's friend and teammate. This incident followed a divisive discourse among the coaches which ended up in a heated scuffle.

“Some of these kids are in the UFC before you’re in the UFC. So don’t be starting trying to say you’re this and that,” yelled Conor McGregor towards Michael Chandler. This remark was followed due to a slight taunt from Iron to the Notorious after their sixth consecutive win.

The pair faced off and were witnessed to be yelling at each other, prompting The Notorious to call Iron a ‘Bellator Tick’. However, this face-off ended quickly following a shove from The Notorious. As both fighters appeared to be fired up, President Dana White stepped in and broke them apart.

The rivalry that built up among the fighters was considered a brilliant set-up for their fight. However, the bout was later called off and the date for a potential re-scheduling was not announced until a year apart from the season.

Michael Chandler doubts Conor McGregor’s training regime ahead of UFC 303

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor has finally been announced for UFC 303 by Dana White. Following the highly successful UFC 300, Dana White confirmed the fight to take place in the post-fight press conference.

Although the bout is confirmed, fans have their doubts regarding Conor McGregor’s presence at the fight. Since the fight has been rescheduled multiple times, fans of the Irishman appear to have concerns regarding a potential no-show.

When this was notified by popular journalist Ariel Helwani to Michael Chandler, Iron removed all doubt. The American contender confirmed The Notorious to show up to the fight following the contractual obligations.

“I might have some doubts that he’s training as hard as me, I might have some doubts that he is taking it as serious as me,” said Michael Chandler. Although the fighter believes McGregor to be present in the octagon, Iron expresses his doubts regarding the Irishman’s training regime for this fight.

Iron also showered his praises regarding Conor McGregor’s commitment to the contractual obligations. The Notorious has a history of fighting replacements following pull-outs from fighters like Nate Diaz or Jose Aldo.

Due to Iron’s activeness in training, the fighter appears to be suspicious of Conor McGregor’s routine. Disregarding these sentiments, fans are excited to witness the Irishman’s comeback against a tough and durable Michael Chandler.