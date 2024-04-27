The web is full of trends, but one stands out among the rest: the ‘look between your keyboard’ meme. Shared on 4Chan, this has since gone viral on various social media platforms, where people have taken it upon themselves to interpret the phrase in creative ways that express different ideas.

The trend of ‘look between your keyboard’

It started with a seemingly innocent request: ‘look between T and O on your keyboard.’ This clever wordplay revealed a character’s name from an anime series called K-On!, which sparked many more memes using similar phrasing.

Eventually, this became so popular that individuals began making their own versions based on other concepts.

A clever road safety reminder

Never one to miss out on the fun, Delhi Police decided they would join in, too, with a road safety message. They used the meme’s format in their tweet but changed it slightly to warn against texting while driving.

The post reads, “If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.”

Public reacts with laughter

The response from users was immediate, showing just how effective humor can be when it comes to delivering important messages across any medium. While some found repetition annoying, others praised the Delhi police for being creative enough, even during awareness campaigns.

"The best one. I hope people stop posting this meme. Has become so irritating," wrote one user while another tweeted "@DelhiPolice never fails to leave any trend on social media! The unique way to guide public follow rules."

