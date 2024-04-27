Delhi Police Joins The Meme Wave To Promote Road Safety; Here’s How The Netizens React

Delhi Police uses memes to promote road safety amidst the 'look between your keyboard' trend. Humor meets awareness in this innovative social media approach as the netizens embrace this new trend.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 27, 2024  |  01:20 AM IST |  410
Delhi Police Joins The Meme Wave To Promote Road Safety
Delhi police warns bikers through meme (PC: DelhiPolice Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Delhi Police's witty tweet repurposing the ‘look between your keyboard’ meme
  • Positive public reaction showcasing the effectiveness of using humor

The web is full of trends, but one stands out among the rest: the ‘look between your keyboard’ meme. Shared on 4Chan, this has since gone viral on various social media platforms, where people have taken it upon themselves to interpret the phrase in creative ways that express different ideas.

The trend of ‘look between your keyboard’

It started with a seemingly innocent request: ‘look between T and O on your keyboard.’ This clever wordplay revealed a character’s name from an anime series called K-On!, which sparked many more memes using similar phrasing. 

Eventually, this became so popular that individuals began making their own versions based on other concepts.


A clever road safety reminder

Never one to miss out on the fun, Delhi Police decided they would join in, too, with a road safety message. They used the meme’s format in their tweet but changed it slightly to warn against texting while driving.

The post reads, “If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.” 

This funny yet serious statement quickly gained popularity among netizens who could relate to such situations happening around them every day.

Public reacts with laughter

The response from users was immediate, showing just how effective humor can be when it comes to delivering important messages across any medium. While some found repetition annoying, others praised the Delhi police for being creative enough, even during awareness campaigns.

"The best one. I hope people stop posting this meme. Has become so irritating," wrote one user while another tweeted "@DelhiPolice never fails to leave any trend on social media! The unique way to guide public follow rules."

In today's digital world, where everything changes within seconds, flatlining these days, it goes without saying that content should always be king, henceforth forever more. The most valuable asset we possess is time.

FAQ

What is the origin of the
It originated from a meme on 4Chan, revealing an anime character's name through clever wordplay.
How did people react to the Delhi Police's meme?
Reactions ranged from amusement to appreciation, with many praising the police force's innovative approach to raising awareness.
Latest Articles