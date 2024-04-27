Arman Tsarukyan Brands Michael Chandler 'One-Round Fighter' Before His Clash With Conor McGregor at UFC 302

UFC Lightweight number one contender Arman Tsarukyan again slams Michael Chandler ahead of Iron Chandler's main event match against UFC 303.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 27, 2024  |  12:21 AM IST |  8.1K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

Arman Tsarukyan impressed the world of mixed martial arts with his extraordinary performance at UFC 300 against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan won the match against Do Brox via slip decision. Now, he is the number one contender for UFC lightweight champion and will face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. 

Arman Tsarukyan was initially offered a match against Islam Makhachev after he defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 for UFC 302. Still, Arman rejected the offer as he needed time to recover and prepare an entire camp for Islam Makhahchev. 

A few days back, Michael Chandler, who will face returning Conor McGregor at UFC 303 in the main event, criticized Arman for rejecting a championship fight against Islam Makhachev and claimed the sport moves so fast. 

Arman did not like Michael Chandler's comment, and he commented back and called him on Twitter, "I don't expect you to understand Michael Chandler. We are not on the same level. I am here to be the champ. You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don't understand why you waited for Conor to fight for 2 years, you could've lost 4 exciting fights during that time."

Arman Tsarukyan has taken another shot at Michael Chandler and called him a round fighter while he was on Bisping's show, "It's good to watch Chandler's fights, but he always loses. He's a one-round fighter; if you can go with him in the second round, you will surely win. He's exciting to watch, but he's not an intelligent fighter. He does like crazy things."

Arman Tsarukyan UFC Record 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Charles Oliveira  

Event: UFC 300  

Result: Win  

Via: Slip Decision  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Beneil Dariush  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan  

Result: Win  

Via: KO/TKO (Punch)  

Round: 1  

Time: 1:04  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier  

Result: Win  

Via: KO/TKO (Punches)  

Round: 3  

Time: 3:25  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland  

Result: Win  

Via: Unanimous Decision  

Round: 3  

Time: 5:00  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot  

Result: Loss  

Via: Unanimous Decision  

Round: 5  

Time: 5:00  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Joel Alvarez  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green  

Result: Win  

Via: KO/TKO (Punches)  

Round: 2  

Time: 1:57  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Christos Giagos  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann  

Result: Win  

Via: KO/TKO (Punches)  

Round: 1  

Time: 2:09  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Matt Frevola  

Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor  

Result: Win  

Via: Unanimous Decision  

Round: 3  

Time: 5:00  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Davi Ramos  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2  

Result: Win  

Via: Unanimous Decision  

Round: 3  

Time: 5:00  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier  

Event: UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar  

Result: Win  

Via: Unanimous Decision  

Round: 3  

Time: 5:00  

 

Fight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Islam Makhachev  

Event: UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik  

Result: Loss  

Via: Unanimous Decision  

Round: 3  

Time: 5:00  

