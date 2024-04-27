Arizona Cardinals Have Prepared Their Tasklist for Marvin Harrison Jr Post-2024 NFL Draft; Details Inside

Detroit City is the host for the 2024 NFL draft. Fans showed up in huge numbers for the event. Caleb Williams was the No.1 overall pick joining the Chicago Bears. The fourth pick in the first round was 21-year-old Marvin Harrison Jr., who will represent the Arizona Cardinals in NFL 2024. The Wide Receiver got a call from his latest team’s GM right after his selection.

Harrison’s college football career

Harrison entered the college football world ranked 14th best receiver in the nation. He joined the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021 but had to wait till next year to start his first game. For 14 touchdowns and 1,263 yards covered, Harrison was the Richter-Howard Reciever of the Year.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s final season was equally great. He recorded 1,211 yards with the same number of touchdowns as last year. He finished his career at college level as the best receiver.

Cardinals’ tasklist for Harrison

Initially, Marvin Harrison Jr. was not eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. Finally, when he earned the eligibility, the Cardinals ensured the wait was worth it for the youngster. Harrison's arrival adds him to a list of rare players whose fathers also played in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals’ general manager, Monti Ossenfort, called the Wide Receiver after picking him at the draft. Ossenfort told Harrison that the Cardinals acquired him to live up to three jobs. Harrison’s tasks include getting in the open, catching the ball, and winning as many games as possible for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ohio State prodigy missed the NFL Combine and NFL Pro Day. The youngster revealed in an interview that he was preparing for playing football, as that’s his priority. Harrison would love to be the best receiver in the NFL, too. Will he be able to live up to the expectations? Let us know in the comments.