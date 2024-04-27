Top 10 Best Christina Aguilera Movies: From Zoe To The Emoji Movie

Christina Aguilera is a pop star renowned for her exceptional songs and great movies. However, her talent extends beyond music, as her work in movies and TV showcases her exceptional acting abilities, showcasing her versatility as a performer. Aguilera is also a best-selling artist, and has been a coach on six seasons of The Voice. She is a five-time Grammy winner with two Latin Grammy Awards, six ALMA Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), one Billboard Music Award, one Guinness World Record, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Furthermore, the actress has starred in both animated and live-action films, portraying a variety of fictional characters. Fans adore her in each of these diverse roles and most of these shows have a positive review. If you're curious about which of her movies is the most beloved, brace yourself as we reveal the top 10 best Christina Aguilera movies.

1. The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Emoji Movie is a children's animated film inspired by Toy Story. It is one of various films from the 2010s that gave personalities to toy-like characters and explored a world based on some kind of toy or children's game. Sort of well-known property, such as The Lego Movie. While The Lego Movie had significantly more critical success than The Emoji Movie, the latter still earned almost $218 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo).

Aguilera voices Akiko Glitter, the avatar of the Just Dance app, and she does an impressive job mimicking an extra-positive, extra-happy dance instructor from various video games and apps, though there is not much dialogue for her to work with.

2. Shark Tale (2008)

Shark Tale is a film that includes a number of well-known stars, like Will Smith, Robert De Niro, Renée Zellweger, Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, and Martin Scorsese.

The film follows a fish who tricks a city into thinking he’s the Sharkslayer and the trouble he gets himself into while trying to hide that. It's a pretty decent and creative story, brought down by some bad humor and only passable CGI, but the voice acting across the board is excellent. Christina Aguilera appears as a jellyfish who looks remarkably like the singer and belts out an impressive rendition of Car Wash.

3. Zoe (2018)

Zoe is a romantic science fiction movie set in the near future, where technology has advanced to the point of creating a system that can determine if two people are romantically compatible. Additionally, synthetic people have been developed who possess the ability to think and feel just like any human. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux, Theo James (White Lotus), Rashida Jones (The Office), and Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings).

In the film, Zoe Jewels, portrayed by Aguilera, plays another synthetic being. Unlike Zoe, Jewels has been aware of her artificial nature for a longer period and navigates her life with a confident yet resigned attitude.

Although Aguilera's screen time is limited, she delivers a significant scene as a synthetic brothel employee. In this scene, Jewels explains to a human client what it feels like to be with a synthetic being. Unlike Zoe, Jewels lacks the ability to experience certain human emotions. However, she possesses enough understanding to recognize what she is missing.

While the role inherently requires a robotic portrayal, Aguilera imbues the character with a wistful melancholy. Despite Jewel's emotional limitations, Aguilera ensures that the emotions she does possess feel genuine and believable.

4. Burlesque (2010)

In the film Burlesque, Aguilera plays a young, small-town waitress who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. She moves to Los Angeles and gets a job while dancing burlesque at a nightclub owned by Tess Scali (Cher). Alice quickly becomes one of the star performers and her success creates friends and enemies played by Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Cam Gigandet, and Dianna Agron. The movie has many songs, movie clichés and some clumsy dialogue. It did not perform well critically and has a 37 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aguilera's acting is impressive, especially considering this is her first major role. Christina Aguilera does great both in singing and in acting. She acted well with famous actors like Tucci and Bell.

5. Pitch Perfect (2015)

Pitch Perfect 2 is a 2015 American musical comedy. Elizabeth Banks, directed it, and Kay Cannon wrote it. The film serves as a sequel to the 2012 film Pitch Perfect and the second installment in the Pitch Perfect trilogy. The film centers on the fictional Barden University Bellas, an all-female a cappella singing group, as they attempt to surpass a competing German musical group in a global singing championship.

The film stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany and several others. They are joined by new cast members Hailee Steinfeld, Katey Sagal, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, and Flula Borg. The film opened to positive reviews and grossed over $287 million worldwide.

6. Get Him to the Greek (2010)

A record company intern is hired to accompany out-of-control British rock star Aldous Snow to a concert at L.A.'s Greek Theater. The movie is a spin-off sequel to Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller's 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, reuniting director Nicholas Stoller with stars Russell Brand and Jonah Hill and producer Judd Apatow. Brand reprises his role as the character Aldous Snow from Forgetting Sarah Marshall, while Hill plays an entirely new character, Aaron Green. The film also stars Elizabeth Moss, Rose Byrne, Sean Combs, and Colm Meaney.

7. Entourage (2004–2011)

Entourage is an American TV show. It's a comedy-drama. It first aired on HBO in July 2004 and ended in September 2011. There were eight seasons. The mastermind behind this show is Doug Ellin. It follows Vincent Chase, a young and famous movie star. It also shows his friends from Queens, New York City. They are all trying to make it to Los Angeles. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson were the executive producers of the show. The idea for the show came from Wahlberg's own experiences as a rising movie star.

8. Life of the Party (2018)

The film centers around Deanna (McCarthy), a middle-aged woman whose life is upended when her husband suddenly leaves her for a real estate agent, files for divorce, and sells their house. With limited financial resources and no immediate place to live, Deanna is forced to confront her uncertain future.

To complete her degree, Deanna enrolls at her former school and inadvertently disrupts her college senior daughter's social life. Aguilera makes a surprise appearance at the end of the film, performing at a fundraising event hosted by Deanna's daughter and her sorority sisters to raise money for Deanna's tuition after her ex-husband stops paying spousal support.

9. Beverly Hills, 90210

Set in Beverly Hills, California, one of the most popular television shows follows a group of friends as they navigate their lives from their school days into adulthood. In particular, the 1999 TV episode Let's Eat Cake" features Christina Aguilera herself.

Despite receiving low ratings during its first season, the series gained popularity in the summer of 1991 when Fox aired a special "summer season" of the show while most other series were airing reruns. Viewership increased significantly, and 90210 became one of Fox's top-rated shows when it returned that fall.

10. The Voice (2011)

Four renowned musicians are searching for the most talented singers in America. As coaches, they will guide and mentor these singers, helping them develop into accomplished artists. America will play a crucial role in selecting the best singer, who will be rewarded with a substantial prize.

The fifth season of the popular American reality talent show, The Voice, made its grand premiere on NBC on September 23, 2013. Fan favorites Adam Levine and Blake Shelton resumed their roles as coaches for their fifth consecutive season. Additionally, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera returned to the show after being replaced by Usher and Shakira during the fourth season.

