Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight? DEETS Inside

On Saturday, in Game 4 at Amway Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers are eager to rebound from their catastrophic loss as they square off against the Orlando Magic. In Game 3, the Magic handed the Cavs their steepest playoff loss in team history, triumphing 121-83.

The Magic took a strong early lead, with initial scores of 31-21 after the first quarter and 61-45 at halftime. They further secured their win in the second half, sailing smoothly towards victory.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight?

Prepared for the showdown with the Magic, Donovan Mitchell enters the game, boasting an average of 22 points per game in this series and making 44 percent of his shots.

Despite his prowess, his ball-handling skills suffered with two turnovers in Thursday's game, and there is much room for improvement.

Shot-taking is an area of significant concern for the Cavaliers. Thursday's game saw a bleak performance with numerous missed shots. If the Cavaliers aim to command a 3-1 series lead, they must rectify this issue quickly. Alarming turnovers from their top players compound this concern.

In this series, Evan Mobley shines with an average of 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, alongside 2.3 blocks per contest. He's recorded a 44.1 shooting percentage from the floor.

With averages of 15.7 points and 15.3 rebounds per game, Allen plans to continue his splendid match and hopes to secure more rebounds.

Darius Garland, who shoots at 40.6 percent from the floor and averages 11.3 points per game, is looking for ways to enhance his contribution to the Cavaliers' game.

The key for the Cavaliers to cover the spread hinges on finding better shots and bypassing initial gameplay downturns. They must also focus on shutting down Banchero and the rest of the Magic's sharpshooters.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero led the way with 31 points, making 13 of 26 shots. Jalen Suggs followed closely with 24 points and made 9 out of 11 shots. Franz Wagner scored 16 points, sinking 6 out of 12 shots.

Markelle Fultz contributed 11 points off the bench, making 4 out of 6 shots, while Cole Anthony added another 10 points, making 4 out of 7 shots.

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats Against The Magic

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 16 games versus the Magic in his career.

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen has averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 18 games against the Magic in his career

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Out

Dean Wade (knee)

Ty Jerome (ankle)

Craig Porter Jr. (ankle)

Magic

No injury reports as of now

