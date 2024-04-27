Report: More Than 275,000 People Showed Up at the 2024 NFL Draft; More DETAILS Inside

The 2024 NFL draft grabbed all the headlines on Thursday. Most of them were for Caleb Williams, who was picked by the Chicago Bears as the No.1 overall pick. However, the fans took the spotlight for a record-breaking reason. The Detroit city showed its love for football by gathering in huge numbers.

2024 NFL Draft: Highlights

The draft saw the joint-highest number of quarterbacks picked in the first round in history. After the Bears had selected Caleb Williams, which was expected, the Washington Commanders landed Jayden Daniels. Kirk Cousins was surprised when the Atlanta Falcons chose Michael Penix Jr. as their pick.

The Michigan Wolverines went undefeated last season. They were expected to break the previous record for most draft picks this season, but only J.J. McCarthy was picked in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper DeJean and Payton Wilson were some of the big names available in the next round.

Fans make history in Detroit

Nashville held the record for the highest crowd in an NFL draft show. Nearly two hundred thousand people were in attendance for the draft held before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, nearly 275,000 people showed up at the venue on the first day of the 2024 NFL draft, shattering all the records that existed.

Cops had to send fans back after a short while, but the number kept increasing. The situation got scary as people were not able to move much. The police said that the headcount given by the NFL might be wrong and as many as 400 thousand people were a part of the crowd. They had to urge the fans to head back home at one point, police added.

The crowd faded away as time passed, courtesy of the cold night. The immense digits speak tons about Detroit city’s passion and love for the sport.