Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Old Man Logan Variant Explained

Recently, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine. While it didn't contain many significant spoilers, we still had a lot to discuss.

In one scene that seems to have drawn a lot of attention, Paul Rudd's Giant-Man character, the long-dead Scott Lang, is shown with his mask lifted to reveal that the evil Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) is using his skull as a base of operations.

Logan's new journey: A completely new tale of redemption

In the 9-minute preview of the movie screened at CinemaCon last week, Logan is portrayed as a broken old man who lives a calm life and refuses to fight anyone. He understands that he won't be able to pay the rent and that the Hulk Gang won't accept his request to pay double the rent the following month on its own.

The next day, the Hulk Gang shows up to confront Logan about his unpaid debt. They viciously beat him, mocking his lack of ability to defend himself despite once being the most violent superhero in history. Despite having visions of gutting Otis, the oldest Hulk brother, Logan maintains his composure and accepts his beating, much to the dismay of his son Scott.

As he recovers from his wounds in bed at night—albeit very slowly because of his advanced age—he is faced with an elderly, blind Hawkeye. Logan takes a job from Hawkeye to help him travel across the nation and deliver a covert, potentially illegal package in order to pay his rent.

Logan bids his wife and kids goodbye the following morning. They set out in the recently modified Hawkeye Spider-Buggy, formerly known as the Spider-Mobile, for a lengthy journey. Logan's job on the journey is to assist Hawkeye in staying in the correct direction; even though he is blind, he is still in control of the car.

A closer look at the trailer released

Wolverine is clearly depressed as he sits at a bar, and the bartender tells him he is no longer welcome. Wade, on the other hand, swiftly appears to enlist Wolverine in his mission, which involves protecting all of the people he cares about, as well as the entire globe. It is quite evident that this version of Logan lost his world, and whatever happened was partially his responsibility.

This suggests that the X-Man who appears in Deadpool & Wolverine is not the same as the one who passed away at the conclusion of Logan. While it's possible that Kevin Feige and the company will find a way to transport Wolverine to a different age in that world, it appears that they are staying away from returning to Fox's X-Men Universe.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of Easter eggs, including a massive Ant-Man helmet, a reference to Deadpool's creator, Rob Liefeld, and his inability to draw feet, and characters who bear a striking resemblance to some well-known mutants from the X-Men films. Also, make sure to make your calendars since Deadpool And Wolverine is all set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

