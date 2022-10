Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha pose for pictures at Anand Pandit's Diwali party

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon made grand entries at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash tonight. The film producer and distributor is hosting a grand party at his residence and many celebs from the tinsel town of Bollywood are in attendance. With Diwali 2022 just around the corner, B'Town has taken it upon itself to celebrate the occasion with fervour and energy. In the past few days many celebs have hosted parties including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, and Bhumi Pedenekar among others. And now, Anand Pandit has thrown a party as well. Apart from Kriti and Kartik, newlywed couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were photographed as well. Check out their latest photos.