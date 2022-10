Deepika Padukone's professional front

On the professional front, Padukone will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' film Pathan. After winding up this film, she will star opposite Prabhas in an as-yet-untitled science fiction film from director Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. For the unversed, she was also a jury member for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.