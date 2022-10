Sidharth Malhotra at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are unarguably one of the most good-looking couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The talented actors, who won many hearts with their electrifying chemistry in Shershaah, are in a serious relationship. If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are also planning to tie the knot by mid-2023. Meanwhile, the star couple is now garnering attention by making a stunning entry at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, which was held on October 20, Thursday.