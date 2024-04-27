Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's 500M USD Winery War Intensifies As Actress Slams Ex-Husband's NDA Request; DEETS

In the latest update of the longtime legal battle that has been going on between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the actress has stated that she shouldn’t have to show her past NDAs to Pitt, following the $500 million winery battle.

Read on to know the details of this case that involves two of the biggest Hollywood A-listers.

Angelina Jolie about the NDA

As Brad Pitt’s recent motion was to see Angelina Jolie’s NDAs with a third party, her lawyers have claimed in their latest court documents, as reported by Page Six that this is an “expensive,” “wasteful,” “unreasonable” as well as an “abusive,” motion.

The Wanted actress claims that if she turns over these other NDAs, besides the one that she signed with Pitt, it would be an invasion of privacy for the other parties that are involved and also reveal “contracts that include Jolie’s compensation or compensation she paid to third parties.”

The parties that are included in these NDAs probably are movie studios, brands, and employees.

The report also stated that, within the court documents, the Salt actress has argued that her ex-husband had asked her to sign an expansive NDA, during a hurried Miraval deal.

As per the actress, this was an attempt by the World War Z actor to stop her from speaking about the physical abuse that he showed towards her and their family in the past.

It was alleged previously, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

Brad Pitt’s court documents

Brad Pitt along with his lawyers filed a court document in the LA Superior Court, this month stating that Angelina Jolie should disclose her other NDAs that she has entered into along with third parties, which also includes her own personal staff, Page Six has reported.

As per the lawyer on the Bullet Train actor’s side, these documents will tell if Jolie truly found her ex-husband's NDA request as “the deal-ender she subsequently alleged it to be.”

However, in the recently filed court documents, The Tourist actress’ lawyers have responded stating, “Pitt apparently intends to argue that, over the past two decades, Jolie had or at least considered other NDAs with other people and entities, about other matters not in any way connected with Pitt’s abuse.”

They also claim, “He says he wants to argue that since Jolie considered and/or entered other NDAs over her lengthy career, his proposed NDA covering his spousal and child abuse couldn’t possibly have been the reason the deal collapsed.”

Further talking in this matter, Jolie’s lawyers state that “To effectuate this plan,” the Seven actor is now asking their client to “review every contract she has ever considered or entered,” in the last 10 year’s “to see if any contained any form of NDA (both non-disparagement and non-disclosure).”

The actress has argued in her filing, “By their nature, Pitt’s requests seek to intrude on Jolie’s privacy.”

Page Six had also reported that a hearing would take place on May 16 this year, however, a full trial won't be held anytime soon.

