According to the latest buzz, Irina Shayk, the Russian stunner, is said to be actively seeking her next high-profile partner after parting ways with her former flame, NFL legend Tom Brady. Page Six reports that the supermodel is determined to find herself a new beau, but her lofty standards are narrowing her pool of prospects.

Shayk is rumored to have moved on from her recent fling with Brady and allegedly has Hollywood icon Tom Cruise firmly in her sights as her next romantic conquest. According to insiders, the 37-year-old beauty has gone on a "man hunt" with very specific criteria for her ideal partner.

Tom Cruise on Irina's Radar?

As Shayk sets her sights on a new companion, her expectations are said to be limiting her options. "She's shopping, but her dating pool is a small group of people. She needs fame, good looks, and money. How many of those are there? Five-ten?" a source privy to Page Six disclosed, hinting at the model's stringent criteria.

Enter Tom Cruise, the 61-year-old A-list actor who checks all the boxes Shayk is purportedly seeking. Not only is he one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but Cruise is also conveniently single following his recent split from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. With an estimated fortune of $600 million, the Top Gun star ticks the wealth requirement too.

Reason Behind Irina Shayk and Tom Brady’s Split

An earlier Entertainment Tonight story shed light on the reasons behind Shayk's breakup with Brady, claiming the latter didn't envision a long-term future with the model.

"Tom and Irina's relationship has cooled off. They had fun together, but it was hard to prioritize each other when they're both very busy, and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course," an insider revealed to the outlet.

The source added that while Brady "liked" Shayk, "he didn't see a long-term relationship with her," as "he really wants to focus on his career and his family."

Irina Shyak’s Dating History

Prior to her reported fling with Brady, Shayk had a high-profile relationship with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019, with whom she shares a daughter named Lea De Seine. She previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015.

In recent years, the Russian bombshell has been linked to several other famous men, including a flirtation with rapper Kanye West and dating rumors involving Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the reports remain unconfirmed by the parties involved, the rumor mill continues to churn, fueling speculation about Shayk's next high-profile conquest in the wake of her split from Brady.

