This article contains spoilers for the Black Clover manga.

Even though the 371st chapter of the Black Clover manga is not going to come out till April 29th, 2024, Monday, recent leaks of the chapter have made their way to the internet. And people are going crazy over some of the recent developments that will apparently take place in the much-awaited chapter.

Chapter 370 of the manga focuses mostly on the battle between Lucius Zogratis and Asta, Yuno, and the Black Bulls. However, the next chapter was also leaked alongside chapter 370, and as it turns out, that one will focus on the fight between Moris Libardirt and Mereoleona Vermillion.

What happens in the fight between Moris and Mereoleona

Fans who have read the previous chapters might remember that Moris, who is an extremely powerful Paladin, was dominating the fight against Mereoleona. Thanks to his regenerative ability, he was able to quickly recover from her attacks and mostly they had no effect on him.

However, Mereoleona was able to turn the battle in her favor by using her latest spell, Ultimate Flame Magic: Exelitius Leonum. This newfound ability gave her the power to make the Crimson Lions Magic Knights reappear. Even though they knew they were dead the Knights were able to get a tangible body thanks to Mereoleona’s spell, and the caster herself seemed to have become engulfed in flames and she no longer possessed a physical body.

Mereoleona did not have a physical body while using the spell, which meant that Moris was unable to attack her in this form as his spell was only effective against physical bodies. This caused the Paladin to panic as he could not understand how a mortal could transcend their body, and was yet unable to stop his opponent who kept throwing attacks at him. At this point, it also became clear that Moris’ regeneration was also not working anymore.

The result of the battle between Mereoleona and Moris

The situation was shocking for Moris who reiterated that he was chosen by God, meaning he could not fathom being defeated by a mere mortal. However, Mereoleona said that she did not care about God and hoped that her victory would encourage more humans.

Right after this, the final page of the Black Clover chapter 371 showed us how Mereoleona burned Moris’ body into bits with her fire spell. So we can say that Moris Libardirt does pass away in the latest chapter of the Black Clover manga and he was thoroughly defeated by Mereoleona Vermillion. Although we do not know if he will regenerate or come back in the manga in the future, we do know that for now, he is deceased.

We will know more details about the fight and the chapter when the official version is released. In the future chapters, we will also be able to see what happens in the other fights that were also going on, especially the one between Asta, Yuno, the Black Bulls and Lucius Zogratis. The next chapter will also probably focus on the aftermath of Moris’s death.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

