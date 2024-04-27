THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan pasted Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak posters on rickshaws for promotions

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) was a box office success upon its premiere in 1988. However, for Aamir Khan, the road was not as simple as it may appear. In 1988, Aamir Khan, now a superstar, went around Mumbai pasting posters for his debut film, which co-starred Juhi Chawla.

In a previous interview, Aamir mentioned how nervous he was about the project.

When Aamir Khan went out and about to promote Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Just before the release of QSQT, Aamir Khan and his co-star Raj Zutshi went out on the streets of Mumbai with a bundle of posters and pasted them on auto-rickshaws. Aamir stopped the autos on the road and asked the drivers if they could put the posters on the back.

In the voiceover of the video, Aamir Khan is heard saying, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor, and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them, 'Stick these; our film is coming out soon.' Some would agree to it, but others would not. They would ask us which film it is. Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot so that people would get to know about our movie."

More about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Aamir Khan, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, began his career as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973. While Aamir featured as an adult in the 1984 film Holi, QSQT marked his debut in a prominent role and was directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan.

Juhi Chawla co-starred with Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film featured a tragic love story of Aamir and Juhi, two individuals who fall in love despite their fighting families.

QSQT was a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. It catapulted Aamir and Juhi to stardom and served as a watershed moment in both their careers.

