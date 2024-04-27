Jelly Roll Kicks Off Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2024; Everything We Know About His Performance

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival launched its 2024 edition on Friday, April 27, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The opening day was nothing short of exhilarating, marked by unexpected guests and a lineup that thrilled country music fans.

One of the highlights of the night was Jelly Roll's high-energy performance. Taking the stage just before headliner Eric Church, Jelly Roll delivered a set packed with his biggest country hits. He surprised the crowd by bringing out rapper T-Pain for a collaborative rendition of Toby Keith's classic Should've Been a Cowboy. Later, he was joined by country duo Maddie & Tae to perform an unreleased song titled Liar, further amping up the excitement.

Jelly Roll wowed everyone at Stagecoach 2024

Jelly Roll's highly anticipated Stagecoach debut on Friday night lived up to the hype, with a high-energy performance featuring a mix of his own hits, surprise guests, and heartfelt moments.

Early in the set, Jelly Roll hinted at the excitement to come, telling the crowd he had "many special guests" lined up. The first to join him was his friend Ernest for their song Son of a Sinner. Then, he brought out country duo Maddie & Tae to sing the unreleased song Liar, adding that if everyone liked it "it might end up on the next album." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Later in the set, the rapper delivered a powerful message of resilience and gratitude. "I'm here representing the underdogs, the ones who thought they never would make it in this life, that’s who I’m here for tonight,” he told the sold-out crowd. He then brought his wife, Bunnie XO, and daughter, Bailee Ann, on stage, expressing his heart-felt appreciation for their unwavering support.

Advertisement

Addressing the fans directly, Jelly Roll acknowledged their instrumental role in his success. "Without you, I wouldn’t be able to live out a dream that so many people once told me would never come true. Now, my eyes are set on coming back and headlining Stagecoach." This year’s Stagecoach is headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen, and performances from Elle King, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Hardy, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Jelly Roll amazed audiences with a diverse setlist

The night unfolded with a diverse setlist showcasing Jelly Roll's musical range. From his own hits like The Lost and Halfway to Hell to a powerful cover of Brantley Gilbert's Son of the Dirty South, he kept the crowd engaged. The crowd erupted as Maddie & Tae joined him for the new song Liar. Classic hits like Same A**hole.

The night wouldn't have been complete without special guest appearances. T-Pain joined Jelly Roll for a high-energy medley that included All I Do Is Win, Buy U A Drank, and a crowd-pleasing rendition of Toby Keith's Should've Been a Cowboy. Earlier, in an interview with Variety ahead of his performance, Roll said that he had been covering Should’ve Been a Cowboy for about a year now at most of his shows as a tribute to the iconic country singer.

ALSO READ: 'None Of This Has Settled On Me’: Jelly Roll Reflects On His Journey From Juvenile Detention To Being Biggest Winner At 2024 CMT Award