Stray Kids Han drops self-written collaborative song 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 with NMIXX's Bae as part of SKZ-RECORD series

Stray Kids' Han has delighted fans once again with another captivating song. Titled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, the self-written collaborative track was released on April 27 as part of the SKZ-RECORD series featuring NMIXX's Bae.

This follows Han's previous release of the self-composed song 13 as part of the same series. 13 showcased Han's soulful voice as he explored themes of longing and love, adding another gem to his repertoire of heartfelt music.

Stray Kids’ Han drops 1,2,3,4,5 with NMIXX's Bae

On April 27 at midnight KST, Stray Kids ' Han revealed the newest installment in Stray Kids' ongoing SKZ-RECORD series. This series showcases original songs and covers that are different and separated from the group's official albums or singles, offering fans a unique and intimate experience with the members' original musical creations and covers.

In his latest song, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Han took on the role of lyricist while collaborating with Vendors' Helixx for composition. Filled with heartfelt emotion, the track showcases Han's soothing vocals and beautifully crafted lyrics. Fans are treated to an additional layer of joy with a feature by NMIXX 's Bae, whose voice harmonizes perfectly with Han's.

With a jazz-inspired vibe, the song delves into themes of missed opportunities, and the music feels happy on the surface, although the lyrics are actually pretty melancholic. It's a song whose lyrics are incredibly relatable as well, given Han has a knack for writing relatable songs .

Listen to the song below-

More about Han’s SKZ-Record

This isn't Han's first foray into releasing self-composed songs for the SKZ RECORD series. On August 26, 2023, he pleasantly surprised STAYs with a solo track titled Miserable (You & Me). In this emotional song, Han explores the theme of a toxic relationship, articulating the struggle of being unable to break free from a lover despite the misery they bring. The song seamlessly blends Han's soulful vocals with impressive rap verses.

Listen to Miserable (You & Me) here-

In 13, too, Han takes the lead , crafting heartfelt lyrics that dive into themes of longing and love. Teaming up with Vendors' Helixx and ZENUR on the music, the song beautifully showcases Han's soulful voice against a backdrop of stirring instrumentals. With its melancholic lyrics and emotive melody, 13 deeply resonates with listeners, capturing the essence of missing someone dear.

Listen to 13 below-

