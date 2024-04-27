List Of All The Celebrities Who Are Banned From Attending Met Gala

The Met Gala is the most fashionable night in the fashion industry. Hosted by Anna Wintour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, this is the most prestigious and glamorous night. With all eyes glued to the magnificent red carpet, it is an honor for whoever is invited to this wonderful night of fashion and glamor. While many celebrities and people would do anything to be a part of this, there are a few who are either banned or wouldn’t want to attend the night.

While numerous celebrities have become Met Gala staples year after year, one individual has ensured that he or she does not receive an invitation by being barred from attending fashion's greatest event. Continue reading to find out which celebrities will not be invited to the Met Gala, what others have said about not attending, and more.

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe was rumored to have been dropped off the Met Gala invite list after telling the New York Times that she is more influential than Anna Wintour. She said, “As wonderful as it is, Vogue will not improve a designer's business. However, if an unknown brand is worn by a celebrity in a tabloid, it will become the most popular designer within a week."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is for sure banned from the Met Gala. Anna Wintour reaffirmed her prohibition. In an interview with James Corden, she took the former president's name when asked which celebrity she would never, ever invite to the Met Gala.

Demi Lovato

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Demi Lovato openly spoke about their Met Gala experience. And since then, they have not attended. Sharing their experience, they said, "I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a total jerk who was unpleasant to be around. It was quite cliquey. I remember feeling so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.” They also said that they went to AA meetings directly after attending the Met Gala, and they were able to relate to those homeless people more than people at the Met Gala. The celebrity also made fun of how embarrassed they felt at the Met Gala in a now-deleted Instagram post, which they justified when taken out of context.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has not been permanently banned from the Met Gala. In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, she made it clear how she felt about the event. She said, "People are pretending to have a discussion. I do not enjoy the farce. We are dressed up like a bunch of fucking bastards. I do not like it. I'm not interested in fashion. I don't care."

Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn was barred from attending the Met Gala after making such a claim in 2016. He said, "This is extremely true. It's a weird story, but, in my opinion, it's pretty straightforward. When asked what the most memorable thing I've ever seen in fashion was, I replied, 'It's simple. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards and two large hulking men after a fashion presentation. All hell broke loose. That was insane. Since then, we've been fighting openly.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

In 2013, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her experience attending the Met Gala event. In an interview with Kylie and the Jackie O Show, she said, "It appears to be the best thing in the world... You always think, Oh my god, it's going to be so glamorous and amazing, and you're going to see all these people, but when you get there, it's so hot and crowded, and everyone is pressing you. I think we're all a little old to dress up as punk." Although Paltrow didn’t return to the Met Gala carpet in 2017 and 2019,.

Zayn Malik

In 2016, Zayn Malik attended the glamorous event with his now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. But in 2018, in an interview with GQ, he made it very clear that it's not something he would attend. He said, "I'd prefer to be staying at home and doing something constructive rather than dressing up in extremely costly clothes and being photographed on a red carpet... to do the self-indulgent 'look at me, I'm amazing' thing on the red carpet; it's not me."

Tina Fey

Tina Fey is also among the few who don't like to attend the event. In 2015, in an interview with David Letterman, she said, "I went there once, and it was such a jerk parade. Clearly, I'll never go back, but if you do, it's a gorgeous space with every jerk from every walk of life wearing some idiotic item. You climb up these massive steps. I went and pulled my husband along with me, which I'm now in trouble for."

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart had the honor of attending the Met Gala in 2022. But after her Instagram Story, in which she commented on Kim Kardashian’s weight loss journey, the Riverdale actress believes she wouldn’t get invited to the event again. In a following interview with W Magazine, Reinhart opened up about the event, stating, "Was fun, but after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said something about a certain person wearing specific clothing."

