'It was a mistake on my part': NCT's Doyoung writes heartfelt apology for his comment on AI covers
NCT's Doyoung extends a sincere apology to fans for his remarks about AI voice covers, acknowledging his mistake and expressing his commitment to do better. Read on!
-
NCT's Doyoung apologizes for his remarks on AI covers
-
Doyoung made his solo debut with album Youth on April 22
NCT member Doyoung recently issued a heartfelt apology to fans for his remarks regarding AI voice covers, acknowledging his mistake and expressing remorse for any offense caused. The idol took to Bubble to address the situation directly, explaining his comments and expressing his commitment to better understanding the impact of his words.
NCT’s Doyoung writes an apology for his comment on AI covers
NCT member Doyoung recently apologized to his fans for his comments about AI voice covers. In a message, he expressed regret, acknowledging that his words may have been insensitive and lacked consideration for their impact.
Doyoung recounted being moved by an AI cover of one of his songs, performed in the voice of Sunwoo Junga, during promotions for his solo album YOUTH. He admitted to speaking lightly about AI voice covers, unintentionally overlooking the implications for artists and the value of their voices.
Expressing remorse for his oversight, Doyoung apologized to the senior artists he mentioned, their fans, and NCT's loyal supporters, known as Czennies. He emphasized his commitment to introspection and growth, pledging to approach music with greater depth and sincerity going forward.
Following his apology, many netizens expressed understanding and appreciation for Doyoung's candor and willingness to learn from this experience.
More details about Doyoung’s recent solo activities
Doyoung is a skilled vocalist from the group K-pop’s global boy group project NCT and has embarked on a solo journey with the release of his debut album Youth. After his success as a member of NCT and its sub-groups, Doyoung finally made his solo debut on April 22, which was eagerly awaited by his loyal fans worldwide.
Watch the music video for Doyoung’s Little Light here;
With the lead track Little Light, Doyoung shows his exceptional vocal abilities and captivating presence. The music video portrays a beautiful concept of light and hope, representing Doyoung's journey as a solo artist.
The album Youth features 10 tracks, including From Little Wave, which Doyoung co-wrote. The album highlights Doyoung's artistic versatility and his growth as an artist. As Doyoung continues to charm his audience with his music, his solo debut marks a new chapter in his flourishing career, solidifying his status as a talented vocalist.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: NCT's Doyoung gives a glimpse of his daily life in personal apartment ahead of I Live Alone appearance; watch