'It was a mistake on my part': NCT's Doyoung writes heartfelt apology for his comment on AI covers

NCT member Doyoung recently issued a heartfelt apology to fans for his remarks regarding AI voice covers, acknowledging his mistake and expressing remorse for any offense caused. The idol took to Bubble to address the situation directly, explaining his comments and expressing his commitment to better understanding the impact of his words.

NCT’s Doyoung writes an apology for his comment on AI covers

NCT membe­r Doyoung recently apologized to his fans for his comme­nts about AI voice covers. In a message­, he expresse­d regret, acknowledging that his words may have­ been insensitive­ and lacked consideration for their impact.

Doyoung re­counted being moved by an AI cove­r of one of his songs, performed in the­ voice of Sunwoo Junga, during promotions for his solo album YOUTH. He admitted to spe­aking lightly about AI voice covers, unintentionally ove­rlooking the implications for artists and the value of the­ir voices.

Expressing remorse­ for his oversight, Doyoung apologized to the se­nior artists he mentioned, the­ir fans, and NCT's loyal supporters, known as Czennies. He­ emphasized his commitment to introspe­ction and growth, pledging to approach music with greater de­pth and sincerity going forward. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Following his apology, many netizens e­xpressed understanding and appre­ciation for Doyoung's candor and willingness to learn from this expe­rience.

Advertisement

More details about Doyoung’s recent solo activities

Doyoung is a skilled vocalist from the group K-pop’s global boy group project NCT and has embarked on a solo journey with the release of his debut album Youth. After his success as a member of NCT and its sub-groups, Doyoung finally made his solo debut on April 22, which was eagerly awaited by his loyal fans worldwide.

Watch the music video for Doyoung’s Little Light here;

With the lead track Little Light, Doyoung shows his exceptional vocal abilities and captivating presence. The music video portrays a beautiful concept of light and hope, representing Doyoung's journey as a solo artist.

The album Youth features 10 tracks, including From Little Wave, which Doyoung co-wrote. The album highlights Doyoung's artistic versatility and his growth as an artist. As Doyoung continues to charm his audience with his music, his solo debut marks a new chapter in his flourishing career, solidifying his status as a talented vocalist.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT's Doyoung gives a glimpse of his daily life in personal apartment ahead of I Live Alone appearance; watch