5 Facts About Roman Reigns You Probably Didn't Know

Roman Reigns has reached the god level in WWE, displaying his incredible dominance as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Holding the gold for 1,316 days, The Tribal Chief secured his name as the longest-reigning world champion of modern-day wrestling.

Over a decade into his WWE career, Reigns has had noteworthy accomplishments in between the ropes. He is a multi-time world champion, a Grand Slam Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner.

We know the Head of the Table for his portrayal of the on-screen character, but he has a distinctive personality and life outside the squared circle of WWE. Within this article, we get to know some less-known trivia about the former WWE Universal Champion.

5) The real name

One of the best parts about the Tribal Chief's character is his ring name, Roman Reigns. It is catchy and marketable, perfect for the top star of WWE.

While he has been playing the character for more than a decade, like many of his counterparts, it is not his real name. His real name is Leati Joseph Anoa'i.

4) Roman's father is a WWE Hall of Famer

Given his family's heritage, it is not surprising that Roman Reigns' dad was a professional wrestler. Sika Anoa'i, the father of Roman Reigns, was a member of the tag team 'The Wild Samoans' with his brother Afa Anoai. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The duo wrestled for WWE in two different tenures in the 1980s. They were crowned the WWE Tag Team Champions three times. He received the WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2007, years before Roman's arrival in WWE.

3) Roman Reigns' brother died in 2017

Roman Reigns' brother, Matthew Anoa'i, better known as Rosey, pursued a career in wrestling. He landed a WWE contract in 2002, performing for four years under the ring name Rosey. As he grew older, he dealt with health problems and weight issues.

Unfortunately, Roman's brother Rosey passed away in 2017 at the age of 47 due to prolonged heart problems.

2) Had a different ring name in FCW

Roman Reigns might be WWE's biggest star today, but his wrestling career in the developmental brand had a bumpy start. From 2010 to 2012, he belonged to FCW before it was rebranded as NXT.

His wrestling journey from FCW unfolded with the ring names Leakee and Roman Leakee. He acquired the current ring name only after FCW changed to NXT in 2012.

1) Roman Reigns has 5 kids, including 2 sets of twins

Roman Reigns values privacy, keeping his married life a secret. A myriad of fans are unaware that the Tribal Chief is a married man, and that has been for a decade. The former WWE's spouse is Galina Becker, who is not associated with the wrestling business.

Roman welcomed his first kid, a daughter, before entering the wrestling business in 2007. Roman's first set of twin sons was born in 2016, and the second set of twin sons was birthed four years later. Hence, the couple has a total of five children.

ALSO READ: Jon Moxley Opens Up On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins In Recent Interview: 'We’re Taking This Sh-- Over'