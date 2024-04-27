I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Sylpha fiercely battled the demon Pazuzu within the monster wolf, swiftly bringing him to his knees. Her powerful attacks saved the group but previews hint at the demon's return. Discover the outcome in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5. Keep reading to find out the episode’s release date, streaming details, and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5: Release date and streaming details

As per the release schedule, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5 is set to premiere on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11 pm JST in Japan. This marks the continuation of the weekly release pattern, with new episodes airing every Monday.

For viewers in Japan, the episode will be available on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X, providing multiple platforms for local audiences to enjoy the series. Global audiences can catch I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5 on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

ALSO READ: From Anya To Chopper, Top 10 Cutest Anime Characters For Kawaii Overdose

Advertisement

Expected plot of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5 will be titled The Demon Is Angry. Fans can expect Pazuzu to make a comeback. The demon will likely use his mana transmutation to take control of Tao and Sylpha, which will likely, in turn, anger Lloyd.

Lloyd will likely unleash his incredible magical skills in retaliation against Pazuzu. Fans should be able to see the true extent of Lloyd's power. He may even use the newly learned mana transmutation to take control of Pazuzu as he did in Tao and Sylpha I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5.

ALSO READ: Ambitious, Fierce And Passionate; Here Are The Top 10 Best Scorpio Anime Characters

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4 recap

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4, titled Heading Out for a Monster Hunt, begins with Lloyd, Albert, and Sylpha in a carriage leaving the city. Lloyd dozes off on Albert's shoulder as Sylpha directs the carriage towards the forest. Upon reaching the forest, Lloyd wakes up and eagerly inquires about the whereabouts of the monsters. The group engages in conversation until they are suddenly ambushed by armed Kobolds. However, their knights swiftly dispatch the attackers using the enchanted weapons crafted by Lloyd, which are now incredibly sharp and powerful.

Just as they marvel at their victory, a kobold attempts to launch a sneak attack on Lloyd but is intercepted by Tao, who senses Robert's presence. Unaware that Lloyd is actually Robert, Tao notes his resemblance to Robert in appearance and mannerisms. Sylpha interrupts their conversation, and tensions arise between her and Tao. Albert invites Tao to join them at their camp, which she accepts.

As night falls in, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4, Albert and Tao get acquainted at the camp while Lloyd attempts to avoid Tao. Lloyd accidentally stumbles upon Sylpha, changing into her tent. As Tao enters the tent in search of Lloyd, a quarrel ensues between Sylpha and Tao, attracting the attention of the knights. Lloyd confides in Albert about the awkward situation, leading Albert to humorously warn him about the complexities of relationships with women.

Advertisement

As they converse, they notice a monster invading their camp. The group engages in battle, utilizing Lloyd's enchanted swords and Albert's magic prowess to combat the monsters. However, their celebration is short-lived as the defeated monsters are mysteriously revived by a demon named Pazuzu, who had been sealed in the shrine Tao intended to fix. Grim enlightens Lloyd about Pazuzu's ability to control monsters through mana transmutation, sparking Lloyd's interest in learning the technique.

Advertisement

The knights battle against Pazuzu’s wolves, with Sylpha unleashing her ferocity upon the demon when he mocks Lloyd. Motivated further by Pazuzu's continued taunts, Sylpha delivers powerful attacks, eventually defeating the demon and saving the group from further harm. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 4 concludes, Sylpha stands over the defeated demon, Pazuzu, after cutting him out from inside the monster wolf.

For more updates on Lloyd’s magical journey in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.