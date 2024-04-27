Imtiaz Ali discusses ‘caste battle’ scene in Amar Singh Chamkila; ‘I don’t want to beat that drum...’

The movie Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released earlier this month, is a biographical drama revolving around the lives of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his singer-wife, Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra star in the lead roles in the film, which has received immense appreciation from the audience.

Now, director Imtiaz Ali has opened up about the sequence in the film where Chamkila’s caste is mentioned, revealing in a recent interview why it was only referred to in one scene.

Imtiaz Ali talks about the ‘caste battle’ scene in Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

In a recent interview with NDTV, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who impressed everyone with his film Amar Singh Chamkila, stated that a lot of caste politics existed. Talking about discussing the caste of the titular character only once in the film, Imtiaz said, “I don’t want to beat that drum, which is already beaten. Ek Hindustani aadmi ko caste ka sab pata hota hai (An Indian knows everything about caste).”

In the film, he brought up a particular dialogue that said, "You think you are my equal just because I asked you to sit with us? Apni aukaat mat bhulo (Don't forget your status)." Continuing with Chamkila's reply, 'I am a Chamar, but I won't die hungry,' Imtiaz affirmed that there was a clear "cast battle" going on in the situation.

Imtiaz added that since the movie follows the life of a musician who happens to be a Dalit, there was no need to depict caste.

Bollywood celebrities appreciating Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s film Amar Singh Chamkila

Apart from the critics and the audiences, many celebrities from the film industry have shared their glowing reviews of the film, praising the heartfelt biopic, the performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and the music by AR Rahman.

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Avinash Tiwary, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kunal Kemmu, Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and others showered the film with love.

Amar Singh Chamkila was released on April 12, 2024, and is available to stream on Netflix.

