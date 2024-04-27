LeBron James' status for tonight's NBA game (Saturday, April 27, 2024) is uncertain. He has been listed as probable for each game of the first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. Despite the injury designation, he has suited up for both games so far. And, in Game 3, he has scored 26 points despite the ankle issue.

Facing a 3-0 series deficit, the Lakers desperately need LeBron on the court. The coaching staff might decide to manage his injury by limiting minutes or plays. Besides LeBron James, Anthony Davis (back) is also probable. Several other players are out, including Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

James' ankle woes were a major factor for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. The ankle issue forced him to miss several games, including stretches in February and again in late March. This hampered the Lakers' playoff push, as they relied heavily on James' leadership and overall play.

Why will the Lakers play against the Nuggets despite elimination?

The Lakers are playing the Nuggets tonight, even though they are on the brink of elimination. NBA playoff series are best-of-seven games. The Lakers have lost the first three games, putting them at a 0-3 disadvantage. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Despite being heavily favored to lose, there's still a chance, however small, that the Lakers could win four games in a row. The NBA requires all playoff games to be played as scheduled unless there's a forfeit or some other extraordinary circumstance.

LeBron James received heavy backlash post-Lakers loss against Nuggets

LeBron James recently faced criticism for saying "It's just basketball… at the end of the day, it's just basketball" after the Los Angeles Lakers lost a crucial playoff game to the Denver Nuggets. LeBron's comment came across as dismissive of the fans' passion towards the team. The disappointment was also multiplied by the Lakers' struggles throughout the season

Advertisement

FYI, the Lakers haven't beaten the Nuggets since December 16, 2022, which extends to 11 consecutive losses. Plus, the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. So, the intensity of the rivalry between the Lakers and the Nuggets is evident.