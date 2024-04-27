Max Holloway Hilariously Calls Ilia Topuria ‘Angry Girlfriend’ for Trash Talking Post UFC 300

UFC 300 was the recent pay-per-view event UFC hosted, which was a mega success for UFC in terms of pay-per-view gates, social media numbers, stadium attendance, television viewership, and more.

UFC 300 was one of the best pay-per-view cards, with some of the best matches assembled from Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Max Holloway vs. Justin Geathje, and more.

Max Holloway vs. Justin Geathje was the night match, and UFC 300 will always be remembered for Max Holloway's spectacular performance against Justin Geathje.

Holloway knocked out Justin Geathje in the last two seconds of the final fifth round with a punch during a dog fight. The punch by Blessed Holloway Slept Justin Geathje in the middle of the octagon. This knockout will always be remembered as one of the best KOs in the history of the UFC.

Max Holloway is now favourite to UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria next. A couple of days back, Topuria issued a statement and called Max Holloway an easy fight.

Ilia tweeted and expressed, "The only thing questionable about me is whether I finish you by ko or submission. I just beat the guy that beat you not once, not twice, but 3 times. You now have the one thing that keeps you relevant, which would grant you a money fight: the BMF belt. I no longer fight for money but for legacy."

"Winning that belt while holding my title will cement me as the first. The first to hold both belts. The first to knock out Volk and what most certainly will happen when we fight, the first one to put you to sleep. Something to calm you down is this: God doesn't shame anyone. You will have a worthy defeat against a champion who will be remembered for eternity. I decide who, when, and where. If you don't like the terms, I'm sure Ortega will oblige."

Max Holloway Trolls Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway recently made an appearance at Joe Rogan Show, where he trolled Ilia Topuria for writing long callout messages and labeled him an angry girlfriend.

Max Holloway expressed, "This is the guy we're dealing with, bro. So we had a bible verse-off on Twitter, and he writes like a freaking paragraph to me. I didn't even read it; that's how long it was. It was like an angry girlfriend text. Like my wife don't even text me like that."

