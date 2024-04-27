Bills Slammed For Patrick Mahomes Like Blunder With Xavier Worthy By Kay Adams

Xavier Worthy's trade between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs has given flashbacks of the past to the fans making them frustrated over the decision which was a repetition of something that happened seven years back.

The last time they gave up on someone was the now-star player Patrick Mahomes. The same blunder has been repeated and journalist Kay Adams just couldn't believe the Bills “let this happen,” leaving the fans stunned as well.

Kay Adams reacts to Buffalo Bills giving up on a star wideout to Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills seemingly let slip another star wideout player when they sent their 28th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, their AFC rivals, on the day first of the NFL Draft 2024. Xavier Worthy, who set a combined record of a 4.21 40-yard dash this year was acquired by the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Meanwhile, Kay Adams was left surprised by this act of the Bills who were eliminated by the Chiefs in three of their last four seasons. They not only gave up on a star player but also sent him to their rivals. The American sportscaster expressed her shock as she took over her X account to address the pick saying, "No like how did y'all let this happen."

Fans get Patrick Mahomes-like blunder flashbacks from 2017 NFL Draft

Fans got frustrated following the trade which made them reminisce about the 2017 NFL Draft where the Kansas City Chiefs signed Patrick Mahomes from the Buffalo Bills who would later become a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP while guiding them to four Super Bowls so far.

A user commented, “I don’t understand why Buffalo would trade back with the one team that’s standing in their way to the Super Bowl.”

Another responded to Adams’ tweet, “I don’t know what Bills were thinking lol that’s the team you are trying to beat but end up helping them.”

Another fan, remembering Mahomes' blunder and blaming the Bills that they never learn. “The BILLS of all teams, some never learn.”

A disappointing user said, “Ohh nooo. The team we all thought was gonna win the Super Bowl. We all still think about it. Oh nooooo.”

Another said, “The bill’s front office needs to be investigated for treason… wtf??”

Meanwhile, Mahomes already has Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown and Andy Reid who will stay with the franchise until 2028 following his extension. The 21-year-old newly joined wide receiver is expected to make the squad even stronger, something which the Bills fans wouldn't want.

