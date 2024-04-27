Parineeti Chopra recalls not having 4 lakh per month to allocate for fitness; 'People judged me a lot'

Parineeti Chopra, who recently starred in the movie Amar Singh Chamkila, talked about her early days in the movie industry in an interview. She said she didn't make a lot of money back then. Fancy things like flying in business class seemed out of reach, and she didn't even think about them until later on.

She remembered a time when a co-star told her to reconsider her acting career if she couldn't pay Rs 4 lakh every month for fitness.

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Parineeti Chopra shared that she doesn't come from a wealthy background. She described herself as a simple, middle-class girl who doesn't really grasp the ways of Bollywood or how people in Mumbai operate. She doesn't have a circle of high-profile friends or a team of trainers and stylists at her beck and call. She added, "People who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot.”

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress added, “I was like, ‘I don’t have 4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film.’ And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? It's important for your job.

And I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid Rs 5 lakhs for my first film. That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’ And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels."

Parineeti mentioned that experiencing luxuries like flying business class and first class didn't happen for her until much later in life. It wasn't until after completing her fifth film and checking her bank account that she realized she could finally afford to buy the things she desired, like bags and shoes. She recalled a time when people would suggest what she should wear, but she couldn't afford it at the moment and felt judged for that.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the movie Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. You can watch the film on Netflix.

