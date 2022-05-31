Sidhu Moose Wala Death: 5 pics of the late singer with his parents that will leave you teary-eyed

1 / 6

Sidhu Moose Wala’s family pics

Sidhu Moose Wala, the renowned Punjabi singer, was brutally killed in a firing incident on May 29. He was 28. According to media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Mansa district and the news of his demise has got everyone brimming with an opinion. Ever since then, social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for the late singer from fans and celebs across the world. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and more have paid a tribute to the legendary singer. Meanwhile, as Punjab Police is investigating the matter, it is reported that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has taken responsibility of the killing. Besides, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has also written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded CBI and NIA probe in the matter. On the other hand, the Punjab CM has announced to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe Moose Wala’s killing. As everyone is in a state of shock post Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, several pics of the late singer with his family are also doing the rounds on social media. Here’s a look at some of Sidhu Moose Wala’s pics with his parents which will bring tears to your eyes.

Photo Credit : Sidhu Moose Wala's Facebook