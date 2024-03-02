Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Are you ready to celebrate your favorite anime series and characters? It's that time of the year again! The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is back, and it's bigger and better than ever before. This is the ultimate event where anime fans from all around the world come together to honor the best of the best.

With over 34 million votes cast this year, it's going to be an exciting night full of surprises and special moments. Get ready to tune in and join us as we celebrate the magic of anime with star-studded presenters and exclusive performances. Let's dive into the world of anime and see who takes home the coveted awards!