Jo Bo Ah to join Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off with Kim Si Eun; agency briefly comments

Jo Bo Ah is one of the most followed actresses in South Korea and has been expanding her influence with her unforgettable roles in K-dramas. The actress was recently seen in the hit fantasy romance Destined With You.

Jo Bo Ah on May 16 has been reported to be cast in Kim Soo Hyun’s highly awaited black comedy drama Knock Off. Her agency has confirmed they are discussing the role.

On May 16, 2024, various Korean media outlets reported that Jo Bo Ah was cast in Kim Soo Hyun’s highly awaited black comedy drama Knock Off. Jo Bo Ah is apparently cast in the role of Kim Soo Hyun’s first love in the show.

In other developments, just a few hours ago, Jo Bo Ah’s agency XYZ Studio commented briefly on the reported casting news. The agency said that Jo Bo Ah is considering appearing in the drama Knock Off led by Kim Soo Hyun.

Meanwhile, Knock Off will be a Disney+ original series and will be set against the backdrop of the 1997 foreign exchange crisis otherwise known as the IMF crisis. The timeline will stretch till the 2000s and will unfold a story in a bogus market. Kim Soo Hyun will be seen playing a lead figure in this counterfeit market.

In other news, Kim Si Eun is set to play another leading lady who becomes involved with Kim Soo Hyun’s character in the drama. Knock Off will be directed by Uncontrollably Fond director Park Hyun Seok.

The show is under the radar as it will be Kim Soo Hyun’s next project after the huge success of Queen of Tears. The actor garnered immense love for his lead role as Baek Hyun Woo in the show, returning him back to the status of one of the top actors in South Korea.

Jo Bo Ah’s recent activities

Jo Bo Ah has successfully established herself as one of the top actresses in the K-drama scene with memorable roles to her name. Her notable K-dramas include The Tale of The Nine Tailed, Destined With You, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and My Strange Hero.

Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in the Netflix series Hong Rang alongside Lee Jae Wook.

