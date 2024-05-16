EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Talks About His Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Role; Says It's 'Unlike Anything I've Done Before'

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres on May 24. The all-new original, standalone action adventure movie marks the return to the historic dystopian world Miller created 40 years ago with the Mad Max films.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will explore the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road. Ahead of the release of the film, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Warlord Dementus, exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about his role and shared his experience of breathing life into the character.

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his experience of playing Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

"I've played villains in smaller spaces but not any of that have been as impactful as Dementus on the overarching arc of the film," he said.

"It was a real joy," the actor continued. "To be able to track a villain from beginning to end—the history, his backstory, the amount of detail allowed in this film—is unlike anything I’ve done before," he shared. "I don’t know if I was actively seeking to play a character like this, but you’re always on the lookout for something that will get the fire going," Hemsworth mentioned.

Speaking about the first time he read the script, the actor recalled, "Certainly the first time I read it, it ignited something in me that I hadn’t felt for a long, long time… something from the moment I read it to the moment we finished shooting that has been spinning around my brain, and I’m sure it will continue to do so for a few more years. Good and bad."

Chris Hemsworth shares his insight on the character of Dementus

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Hemsworth also shared insights about his character. "Dementus is a complicated individual," the actor began. "He’s a product of this world—the violent, harsh reality that is the Wasteland. He’s been manipulated and sculpted through his experience, and I think that experience was one of immense tragedy, fear, pain and loss," he added.

"This is what this place is, and everything is so desperate and raw. It’s day-to-day survival," Hemsworth continued. "You’re not thinking about six months from now, two weeks from now… you’re thinking about how do I get through this one day, through the night, because everything and everybody around you has the potential to kill you. And so, he’s a violent individual," he explained.

Delving further into the character, the MCU actor said, "I believe, like a lot with that sort of dictator mentality, he has a tendency to public displays of violence to instill fear and exercise control within the ranks of the people." He further revealed that Dementus "operates that way with the people that he leads, but also with the warring tribes around."

"He’s a showman, and he thinks of himself as being some sort of sage, a wise spokesman for the Wasteland. Among his gang, there is a cult-like loyalty, and he certainly rules with an iron fist," Hemsworth stated. "But I hope people will sense a depth to him that—I don’t want to say that justifies his actions—but gives a little bit of an understanding as to why he’s the way he is and why he does such seemingly harsh, violent acts," he added.

"I think in his mind it’s about survival. His attitude towards Furiosa, he’s toughening her up. He says that he’s doing it for her. Sure, it might be harsh and tragic, but she’s going to survive anything she faces going forward," Hemsworth concluded.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy will be in theaters pan India on May 24, 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

