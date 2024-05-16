We have recently seen Janhvi Kapoor method-dressing in quirky custom looks to promote her upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The latest Dharma flick revolves around a couple played by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, both with the nickname Mahi are deeply passionate about cricket.

In the trailers released, Janhvi is seen in dreamy floral salwar suits, a stunning traditional red bridal look, sporty jersey tees, and training gear too. The credit for costume design goes to Varsha Chandanani, Shilpa Makhija and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Let’s check out the best of her on-screen looks.

Janhvi Kapoor in vintage-inspired floral and lace salwar suits

Janhvi as Mahima is seen on an awkward yet sweet first date scene wearing a dusty blue salwar suit, printed with blooming pastel and rose-hued floral bouquets. The cuffs of the sleeves and neckline have a delicate scalloped lace border.

In another scene, Janhvi can be seen on the cricket pitch looking radiant in a similar floral salwar suit. She swings the bat expertly with her dupatta tied diagonally like a sash to her side. This salwar suit with lace details is in an earthy dusty rose tone. For accessories, the leading lady is seen in oxidised silver jhumkas or micro studs with simple bracelets and wristwatches.

Salwar suits are the mainstay of every Indian wardrobe as they are an unbeatable blend of comfort and grace. This year, vintage aesthetics are having a moment. As movies and designers look back at the old-world charm of bygone times, we see more retro influences in the trending ethnic fashion of the season.

Janhvi’s character superbly embodied the essence of simplicity and innocence with these vintage-inspired floral and lace salwar suits. And, they make perfect sense for the summer release of the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor as the traditional bride in red lehenga

Janhvi is the ultimate Indian bride in a sumptuous cherry-red lehenga set, embellished with golden embroidery. She wears gold jewelry of layered necklaces, chandbali, mangtika, and other traditional bijou. Even her glam is an ode to the romance of red as she went with a velvety scarlet lip with otherwise minimal make-up.

In times when many desi brides want to dress in pastels for their big day, Janhvi Kapoor’s traditional red bridal look takes us back to the roots. The actress looked resplendent as she walked towards her soon-to-be husband in the song Dekha Tenu.

The song is a revisit to the groovy number Shava Shava from the blockbuster Dharma movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring one of Indian cinema’s most-loved onscreen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The gorgeous bridal look coupled with the iconic tune evokes a kind of nostalgia and romance that is sure to melt hearts.

Janhvi Kapoor in team jersey and sporty training attire

Cricket is the soul of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, so you can’t look over the sporty side of Janhvi’s look. She is seen in the popular blue jersey cheering for the Indian cricket team, her cheeks proudly painted with tricolor. As she starts her cricket training, Janhvi wears athletic tracks, tees, and hoodies. Her hair is pushed back with wide hairbands, bare-faced and determined, Janhvi looks great as a pro cricketer in the making.

This side of her is a cue for all the sports-obsessed girls to embrace their love for the game through their style. Whether it is dressing up in athleisure or flaunting your favorite team’s jersey, express your love for sports unapologetically.

Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen Z movie star who truly delivers her hundred for every character she portrays. As Mrs Mahi, we can tell she is the humble yet fierce desi girl we will all love. The movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is set to be released in theatres on May 31, 2024.

Are you excited to see Janhvi Kapoor as Mrs Mahi? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

