Buckle up, Elle Woods is back! The effervescent sorority queen with a heart of gold and a brain to match is taking the world by storm. With the buzz-worthy prequel series announcement sending shockwaves of excitement through fashion and pop culture enthusiasts, it's the perfect time to delve into the sartorial secrets of the one and only Elle Woods.

So, dust off your femme and fabulous power suit, ready your bend and snap, and get ready to channel your inner Elle with a guide to her iconic style. Our trend-worthy list has something for every Elle Woods in the making.

Inspired by Bollywood royalty like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, as well as rising stars like Janhvi Kapoor and more, these fierce divas are showing us how to rock the Legally Blonde vibe with confidence and pizzazz. Let’s just dive right in.

7 sassy celeb looks that will help you slay the Elle Woods way:

Janhvi Kapoor in pink co-ord set:

The Bawaal actress always knows just how to make us gasp with her sizzling ensemble choices. Her recent head-to-toe pink formal outfit is proof of the same.

This splendid outfit featured a full-sleeved top with a deep and alluring neckline, a structured design, shoulder pads, and a corseted silhouette that accentuated her beyond-enviable curves. Janhvi’s stylish fit was completed with matching pink-based makeup and gorgeous accessories.

Alia Bhatt in a pretty lavender blazer:

The Heart Of Stone actress always serves fashion fabulousness in the most magnificent fashion statements. Her semi-formal look, the lavender full-sleeved blazer, an oversized silhouette, and stylish shoulder pads are proof of this.

This blazer was layered over a white camisole top with an alluring neckline. Alia also added high-waisted denim jeans with a wide-legged silhouette, giving her ensemble a modern and sassy twist. We also adored her Gen-Z-approved accessories.

Katrina Kaif in a floral-printed pantsuit:

The Merry Christmas actress’ love affair with all things floral and fabulous is just so inspiring. Her gorgeous outfits are super stylish, and the black-based pantsuit with a beautiful pink-hued rose print is visible proof of the same.

This charming formal outfit featured a form-fitting full-sleeved blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline that screamed all things femme and fierce. This was further paired with matching high-waisted pants with a straight silhouette. She also added pretty makeup to the look.

Deepika Padukone in glossy pink pantsuit:

The Fighter actress’ power-dressing skills often do all the talking, leaving the rest of us speechless while expressing our astonishment. This was proven by her glossy pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym's collection.

This formal outfit featured a full-sleeved blazer with shoulder pads and an oh-so-alluring neckline. Deepika further added matching wide-legged pants that looked and felt all things fabulous. She also added shiny accessories to complete the look.

Malaika Arora in pretty pink dress:

The Happy New Year actress always makes an indescribably bold mark when it comes to her beyond-fierce fashion game. Her recent all-pink body-hugging modern ensemble was all things incredible.

Her sassy outfit featured a timeless full-sleeved ribbed dress with fiery cut-outs at the chest along with OG shoulder pads that gave her fit a formal vibe. Malaika’s classy dress is so versatile that it would be great everywhere, from the boardroom to an evening party.

Sonam Kapoor in pristine white pantsuit:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is undeniably one of the beloved fashion royalty of Bollywood, and her regal vibe, along with incomparably divine ensemble choices, always leave us filled with fashion inspiration.

Her recent pristine white pantsuit with an unexpected twist was just amazing. The long ruffled sleeves elevated her blazer, and the flared edges of her calf-length pants also added to the alluring appeal of the fit. She also added statement gold accessories to complete this one.

Sara Ali Khan in vibrant pink jumpsuit:

Sara Ali Khan often surprises us with her unexpectedly modern and fresh fashion game. She recently channeled some true Elle-core vibes in a glorious hot pink jumpsuit.

The sleeveless and fitted top half of the suit hugged her curves. Further, the floor-length pants, with a wide-legged silhouette, also looked super sassy. Lastly, even the oversized lapels added a formal touch to an otherwise fierce look. Her pink pumps and makeup look also inspired us.

So, unleash your inner Elle, and remember to not just bend and snap but also bend the rules. After all, the world needs more pink-clad fashion queens fighting and standing up for what's right!

Now that you've got the inspiration, are you ready to get out and slay in your Elle Woods-inspired outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

