How to Give Her Butterflies: 13 Sure-fire Ways to Win Her Heart

Love in all its glory and form can give you butterflies — it doesn’t matter whether you’ve met a girl just a few days ago or are already in the dating stage, getting all ticklish in the stomach when you see her is the most beautiful thing to experience! And, of course, you would want her to feel the same. Hence, knowing how to give her butterflies is important to impress her with your irresistible charm! Despite what people believe, women are pretty simple to impress — make your conversations a bit spicy with a dash of care, attention, and respect, and you’re all set to win her love! But still, it’s easier said than done, so here we have with us today a lovey-dovey guide on how to make a girl get butterflies and impress her with your irresistible charm!

Before we get to the tips on how to give a girl butterflies, here's a pro tip — be genuine as it will help you establish a strong relationship. While you try to woo your girl, don't go overboard and be the real 'you!' Now without any further ado, let us get going with our tips and tricks on how to impress the woman you love!

How to Give Her Butterflies And Make a Lasting Impression

Have you ever wondered why you feel ticklish when you look in the eyes of your bae or when she gives you even a slight nudge? Well, science has an answer to this — during activities that give us pleasure, such as flirting, our bodies release dopamine, the “feel-good” hormone that contributes to feeling butterflies. Second, science also attributes this sensation to our gut-brain axis. Our gut has its own nervous system, happiness, and attraction thereby leading to butterflies in the stomach. This has been proved by research published in the National Library of Medicine . We know now you must be even more curious to learn the ways to give butterflies to the woman of your life! Let’s now begin with the tips!

1. Give Her Compliments

This is definitely a ‘no-brainer.’ Everyone likes to be appreciated, and this is especially the case in romantic relationships. When you compliment your girl, she is sure to feel ticklish in the stomach. Now when it comes to compliments, remember that there are things beyond physical attributes that you should acknowledge.

Saying, “You look good” is definitely a good compliment but don’t forget to acknowledge her talents, skills, and the beautiful person she is both inside and out. Basic compliments like, “You look fab today” will surely bring a smile to her face, but at the same time saying things like “I love how you are so insightful and wise. There’s so much for me to learn from you” will make her like you even more!

Plus, it’s pivotal that you shower your girl with genuine compliments — for this, you’ll have to pay close attention to her. Notice how she works and flips her hair, and at the same time, you should observe the efforts she puts into small things to turn them beautiful. Complimenting her about both her physical traits as well as her skills and emotional traits can help you build intimacy.

2. Look Into Her Eyes

Eyes definitely speak a lot about our inner feelings, emotions, and thoughts — no wonder it’s said that they are the windows to our souls! In fact, this is the reason why couples play stare games, as it helps them look through their souls and fall in love deeper, with each second passing by! So to make her skip a heartbeat, gaze into her eyes lovingly, and maybe tell her she is beautiful while you do so — this will definitely send shivers down her spine and make her blush. However, don’t stare for too long lest you want to make her feel uncomfortable.

3. Focus on Grooming Yourself

Want to get her attention? It’s simple — be well-groomed. Trust us, staying tip-top from head to toe can make a huge difference. Now, don’t get us wrong — of course, your personality and how you behave with your girl matters the most BUT taking your grooming up a notch can elevate your personality, helping you shine in her eyes. Good hygiene practices like wearing ironed clothes, putting on deodorant, and keeping your hair well-brushed can make you look like a Prince charming in her eyes!

4. Pay Attention to What She Says

There’s a notion in many people’s heads that women are complicated, but (and that’s a huge but) — if you closely pay heed to what she says, you’ll notice that it’s pretty simple to understand a woman and what she wants or expects out of a relationship. Refrain from using your mobile phone or focusing on anything else but her when she is communicating with you.

Maintain eye contact to show her that you are focused on what she is saying. Remember that communication goes both ways, so keep nodding in between or indulge in some gestures to foster healthy communication. The most important thing to note here is that you should not cut in between when she is talking — let her communicate about her opinions, likes, dislikes, etc. Plus, keep making mental notes of what she is saying — this will help you know her better and, who knows, this information can help you plan a big surprise for her and catch her attention.

5. Make Her Feel Special

Whether you are just getting to know each other or have been dating each other for years, if love is blossoming between the two of you, then making her feel special can make her fall head over heels in love with you. Simple yet thought-provoking gestures like gifting her something she cherishes, giving her something handwritten, or taking her on a surprise date can fill her heart with happiness and make her smitten. If you’ve been together for a long time, you can also take her to a place she’s been yearning to visit and rekindle your love as well as create beautiful memories to cherish forever.

6. Respect Her

Respect is one of the biggest foundations of a relationship — where there is no mutual respect, there is no love! Human beings, irrespective of their genders, love being respected, especially by people they love. Respect is an innate value that is valued by everyone — when you show courtesy toward others, you act like a magnet drawing everyone towards you.

Talking about how to give her butterflies, here’s a tip — be respectful toward your girl and show her that you value her. Right from doing little chivalrous things like opening doors for her or pulling out a chair for her to big things like supporting her career decisions and being there for her through thick and thin — show her that you are a compassionate person and love her a lot.

One thing that attracts people is modesty — being kind to your girl but not to others can be a big turn-off for her. As we mentioned earlier, respect is an innate value, so you have to make sure that you are nice and empathetic toward all, irrespective of their gender, social status, etc. This will definitely make your lover think that you are the right choice for her.

7. Be the Witty You

Having a good sense of humor evokes joy and positivity in the environment. Sharing jokes or saying things that make her laugh will get you two bonding even better. Plus, sharing a few hearty laughs together helps people feel confident about the relationship and get positive vibes from each other. While you joke around her, don’t feel bad when she makes a joke, too.

Laughing at her jokes will give her a sense of security and make you look like a confident man. But a quick reminder — don’t go overboard with your witty or hilarious remarks — your partner should feel comfortable with the kind of jokes you share. If she tells you that certain types of jokes are not acceptable to her, ensure you don’t make such kinds of jokes unless you want to upset her.

8. Flirt with Her

How to make a girl have butterflies and ignite passion in your relationship? Flirt with her! A casual nudge, warm hug, and teasing are some of the best ways to let her know you’re head over heels in love with her. Compliment her about the way she looks, talks, and her personality to show your admiration.

When meeting in person, use your body language to do some flirting — give her a warm hug, lean in closer to talk to her, and be confident to show her you’re interested in her.

But remember that while flirting is a fun way to have some sparks flying in the air, it should be healthy and not over the top, as that can potentially be off-putting for her. So be flirtatious but don’t come too strong.

9. Tell Her About Yourself

If you are drawn to her and make your bond stronger, it’s important that you tell her about yourself. In a relationship, people know everything about each other — be it minor details like food preferences, favorite places, pet peeves, or intricate details like dreams, desires, and passion — tell the woman you love everything about yourself. Have heart-to-heart conversations with her and show her the man you are — this will definitely make her feel impressed and ignite love.

10. Spend Quality Time with Her

Time is the biggest gift you can give anyone. Women love when you give them attention and spend quality time with them, telling them about yourself and asking them about their likes/dislikes. So to give her major butterflies, it’s pivotal that you spend time with her.

This can be done in a plethora of ways — you can text her and build a conversation, meet her in person and take her to her favorite restaurant/cafe, go out to watch movies, do things she likes, or go on a trip together. Find moments to steal from your hectic schedules and show her how much you want her by being with her.

11. Remember Little Things About Her

Women love it when you listen to them and remember what they said. As mentioned above, listen to her closely and keep mental notes of what she says. For example, if in a conversation, she tells you that she loves handcrafted gifts, give her something made by you on her birthday. Likewise, if she tells you about her favorite food, take her to a restaurant and order it to give her a surprise. Tell her that you know she loves it that’s why you have ordered it — it will for sure create some sparkles of love in her eyes!

12. Be Curious to Know About Her

Ask her about her day, what she had for breakfast, and how that important meeting went — get into deep conversations with her to let her know you are curious to know more about her and really like her a lot.



13. Make Physical Contact

Just like pizza tastes bland without toppings, a relationship feels dull and boring without romance. You don’t want to be in a zestless relationship, do you? So take things further by initiating physical contact. If you are dating, nudge her on the arm playfully, give her a hug when you see her, touch her hands when you are in a deep conversation with her, and wrap your hands around her shoulders to ooze romance!

On the other hand, if you are in the getting-to-know-each-other phase, then take things slow and ask for consent before you initiate physical contact. Simply asking her if you can give her a hug can do wonders here — be polite, direct, and respectful, and create a sense of warmth and security to allow for your connection to go on another level. Plus, take cues when you initiate physical contact — if she feels uncomfortable, back off immediately and give her an apology.

“She was never too complicated, you were just too lazy to make an effort” — this quote indicates that making a woman smitten by you is easier than you think. Our complete guide on how to give her butterflies can help you get her attention and strengthen your bond. Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all in the realm of relationship, you may try all these tips or a few of these, depending on the personality of the woman you love.

Having said that, a few things like being respectful, admiring her personality, listening to her, and making her feel special are universal points in the world of love, so make sure to be humble and kind towards the woman of your dreams and make her swoon over you.