Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep proves in her white Dior gown that there's no one more iconic, nor ever will be

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14 at the beautiful French Riveria, and it’s already shaping up to be a star-studded affair. For the unversed, Cannes is a huge event where filmmakers, actors, and movie lovers from all over the world come together to celebrate the magic of cinema, and this year, too, the festival is back with a bang.

Actress Meryl Streep, an iconic figure in cinema history, took the stage to win the prestigious Palme d’Or prize at the moment, which lit up the Cannes Film Festival. She had not attended the event for a whopping thirty-five years

Meryl Streep's versatility isn't limited to the silver screen; on the red carpet, she can pull off an array of looks, and at the Cannes Film Festival, she very well knows how to switch things up. Let’s break down the icon’s latest look.

Meryl Streep’s all-white look at Cannes

Legendary actress Meryl Streep stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival with her stunning fashion choices. The Devil Wears Prada actress, known for her classic elegance both on-screen and off-screen, graced the red carpet in a breathtaking white gown from Dior, leaving everyone in awe. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Her floor-length gown, draped gracefully from the waist, exuded poise and style. With its full sleeves and V neckline, the dress perfectly accentuated Streep’s frame, finishing her look with grace.

Advertisement

Meryl Streep’s accessories and glam

The Deer Hunter actress stepped onto the Cannes red carpet; all eyes were on her, and for a good reason. Not only did she dazzle in a gorgeous white gown, but her choice of accessories and make-up added an extra layer of charisma to her all-white look.

In her hand, she carried an octane-shaped white clutch. The sleek clutch design complemented her outfit perfectly and served as a statement piece in its own right. Her choice of jewelry truly stole the show. Streep adorned her ears with stunning diamond earrings from Indian designer Hanut Singh, adding a touch of bling to her monochromatic look.

The actress’s hair was styled chic, with her locks tied in a bun and parted to the side. The subtle sweep of hair over one side of her face added a touch of softness to her look, framing her face beautifully.

Completing the look were her signature glasses and flawless make-up, with blushed cheeks and pink lipstick adding glow to her complexion.

Meryl Streep graced the Cannes Film Festival, and her attendance at the event once again showed us why she is a Hollywood icon and beloved celebrity of Hollywood. She has once again mesmerized us with her beauty and never-ending charm.