Exploring Conclusion Of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1: All Essential Details About First Part's Finale

Spoiler Warning: This article contains detailed information about Bridgerton Season 3 finale

Bridgerton Season 3 is out on Netflix with its first four episodes (Part one) of the eight-chapter season, and lord, do we now know why the makers decided to split the season into two! While all four episodes of the first half of Colin and Penelope’s story told an amazing tale, nothing tops what went down in the final few minutes of the finale episode. We certainly are going to be talking about it right up until the remaining four episodes arrive on June 13. Hence, if you're not up for spoilers, we recommend you step away from the page now!

For the rest of the ton aficionados, the details below are not to be missed at any cost.

Do lord Debling and Penelope end up together?

Throughout the first four episodes of the newly arrived Bridgerton season, we see nature-loving Lord Debling explore his romantic affections with both Penelope and Cressida Cowper. After a considerable amount of back and forth between the two across the episodes, in the finale parts of part one of Bridgerton 3, he finally hints that he's going to ask our favorite wallflower's hand in marriage!

With his mind made up, Lord Debling seeks Lady Featherington's permission to wed Penelope, to which she naturally says yes. Later, she informs Penelope of the same, arguing that love is for fairytales and security is more important.

Up next, Penelope, obviously in love with Colin, is preached to by him on not knowing Debling enough to accept his proposal. However, she's adamant that she's going to do it regardless.

As Colin and Penelope engage in a dance at the ball, Cressida finds the perfect opportunity to enlighten Lord Debling on Penelope’s affections towards Colin Bridgerton, stating matter-of-factly that the Featheringtons live across from the Bridgertons. It does not take Lord Debling long to piece two and two together as he recalls a previous conversation about why Penelope enjoys the view from her drawing-room window.

With a fresh perspective, Lord Debling confronts Penelope about her feelings for Colin and most certainly, she is left speechless. Debling takes that as an answer good enough to inform Penelope he cannot propose to someone whose heart belongs to someone else — basically insinuating he wouldn't trust Penelope to be faithful if they were to get together.

Debling then leaves the ball, and it's the last we see of him in the episode. We wonder if the gentleman will return for the remaining episodes of Bridgerton next month.

Colin and Penelope's Much-Anticipated Carriage Scene

After the aforementioned events, Penelope, who is once again left heartbroken, races out of the ball, with Colin keeping up with her. He catches Penelope in her carriage and probes if Lord Debling proposed. Answering his own question before Pen could, Colin declares Debling unworthy of the privilege. Penelope, understandably annoyed with him, tells Colin to shut up, to which he replies he cannot because he can't stop dreaming of her. And wait, per Mr. Bridgerton, it's a feeling he doesn't wish to give up.

Penelope, too, pours her heart out before Colin, saying she would like to be more than friends. The duo kiss, and the kiss soon turns into something much steamier to no one's surprise.

As part one of the season comes to a close, the carriage arrives at the Bridgerton house, showing Colin's exit, but not before he asks Penelope if she would come with him and whether she's going to marry him or not!

Ta-daa! The biggest cliffhanger there could be. Though the viewers are going to have to wait until part 2 to see how Penelope responds to the proposal, those familiar with the book the series is based on would say she replies with a yes. However, the proposal is just the beginning for the couple as they have a very long road ahead of them.

The final four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 arrives June 13.

