Jung Hae In adds fuel to dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jisoo after accidentally following shipper account

Jung Hae In sparked dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jisoo as he accidentally followed a shipper account. Jisoo and Jung Hae starred opposite one another in the drama Snowdrop in 2021. Their on-screen chemistry led to many fans wishing that the celebrities date in real life. Recently, Jung Hae In had also sent a food truck to Jisoo's Influenza filming set to show his support.

Jung Hae In accidentally follows shipper account of him and BLACKPINK's Jisoo

On May 15, a Jung Hae In-Jisoo shipper account shared on their Instagram story that Jung Hae In was following their account. This led to fans speculating that the two might be dating. Following this, the actor unfollowed the account. Many fans also argue that his profile is also managed by his manager and might have mistakenly followed the fan account. They pointed out that it is a very obvious hint and that it is unlikely that the account was followed intentionally.

Who are Jisoo and Jung Hae In?

Jisoo is the vocalist of the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK. She made her debut as an actor when she was still a trainee and appeared in music videos. Her first drama was Snowdrop in which she took the main role along with Jung Hae In. She will be appearing in Influenza and Omniscient Reader. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Jung Hae In debuted in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. would be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min will be playing the lead along with him in the project.

On May 6, Jung Hae In sent a food truck on Influenza's set to show his love and support for BLACKPINK member Jisoo. The food truck was covered with Jisoo's photos and he also cheered for the upcoming zombie drama and the staff.

ALSO READ: Happy IU day: Mysterious hotelier in Hotel del Luna, struggling worker in My Mister, more; Exploring idol-actor's versatile roles