EXCLUSIVE: Tabu says she’s ‘thrilled’ to share screen with global stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams in Dune: Prophecy

Indian actress Tabu is all set to return to Hollywood with a Max original series titled Dune: Prophecy. The actress will be playing the character of Sister Francesca and will share the screen with veteran stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel and Johdi May among others. What does Tabu thinks about her ‘west’ flight? Read on.

In an exclusive statement to Pinkvilla, Tabu shared her excitement of joining the iconic franchise known for winning six Academy Awards.

How Tabu feels joining the cast of Dune: Prophecy?

The 52-year-old told us, “I am thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise, Dune: Prophecy, and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry. I am looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience through JioCinema.”

Yes, you heard that right, Dune: Prophecy is all set to stream exclusively on JioCinema.

More about Tabu’s characters in Dune: Prophecy

Tabu's character of Sister Francesca is based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel, Sisterhood of Dune and is said to be strong, intelligent, and alluring. In the plot, upon awakening, Francesca returns to the Palace where she was once beloved by the Emperor but her presence leads to a disruption in the balance of power in the capital - what follows, is a story of grit, human emotions, and mystique of the cosmic.

More about Dune: Prophecy

Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series also stars Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin among many popular stars.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Tabu has gone global. She previously starred in many international movies and series including A Suitable Boy, Life of Pi, and The Namesake. Are you excited about Tabu joining the cast of Dune? Tell us @pinkvilla

