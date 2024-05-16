Queen of Tears’ Kim Ji Won spotted with Kim Soo Hyun’s personal bodyguard at airport, fuels new dating rumor

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun’s on-screen chemistry in Queen of Tears won the hearts of the viewers. Following, the drama’s wild success, there’s much anticipation about whether they will reunite in another series in the future. Amid the pair’s newfound fame, Kim Ji Won’s recent airport sighting is creating significant buzz about their off-screen romance.

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun give rise to real-life dating rumor following Queen of Tears' on-screen chemistry

On May 12, the actress arrived at Incheon International Airport to leave for Singapore, where she attended a luxury jewelry event. As usual, the paparazzi filmed her appearance and the videos quickly found their way to the internet. While many praised her airport fashion, others discovered something surprising.

In the clips, she seemed to be arriving in style, surrounded by many bodyguards. One of those security personnel stood out to the hawk-eyed netizens. They pointed out Kim Ji Won’s co-star Kim Soo Hyun is often accompanied by that individual bodyguard. The actor was seen with him at multiple overseas activities as well.

Since he also escorted Kim Ji Won to the airport, many are speculating if there's a real-life romance blooming between the Queen of Tears co-stars.

See the clips featuring Kim Ji Won with Kim Soo Hyun’s bodyguard:

Many think Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun hired the bodyguard from same third-party security service

Previously, in many behind-the-scenes snaps from the Queen of Tears set, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun often showcased their off-screen bond. Specially, since the drama’s success is mostly attributed to their on-screen chemistry, many fans hope for real-life romantic involvement between them.

However, after the latest airport clips made rounds on the internet, some netizens pointed out that both of them must have used third-party services to hire security personnel, and thus ended up with the same bodyguard.

As of now, there’s no response from any of the actor’s agency.

Who is Kim Ji Won?

Kim Ji Won is a popular actress who is currently basking in her newfound fame after her lead role in the recently-concluded drama Queen of Tears. She stars as Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of the Queens Group, earning impressive applause for her outstanding performance.

However, she showcased her meticulous acting skills in her previous dramas as well which include My Liberation Notes (2022), Lovestruck in the City (2020), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Fight for My Way (2017), and more.

