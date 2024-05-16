ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo announces solo 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore concerts in South Korea and Japan; check dates and venue

Cha Eun Woo recently announced his upcoming solo encore concerts in South Korea and Japan named 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator. Earlier, he revealed the dates and venue for the Korean concert, Now, he has unveiled the schedule for Japan. This will also mark his first solo encore stage since debut.

Cha Eun Woo reveals dates and venue for 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator solo encore concerts in South Korea and Japan

On May 16, Cha Eun Woo took to his official social media handles and shared an official poster with the schedule of 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore. In South Korea, He will perform on July 6 at 6 pm local time and the concert will be held at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

Before South Korea, he will kick off the encore concerts in Japan. The first day will commence on June 29, at 5 pm local time and he will have the second concert on the following day June 30, at 4 pm local time. The venue for this event has been unveiled as K-Arena Yokohama, in Japan.

On this day, he has also revealed a new poster for the concerts. The black and white poster features a mysterious atmosphere with Cha Eun Woo tightly closing his eyes. Excitement is building up to witness his fatal charm and live performance of his solo music.

Check out Cha Eun Woo’s 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator Encore schedule here:

More about Cha Eun Woo's previous solo concert

Meanwhile, on February 17, following his debut solo album ENTITY’s release, Cha Eun Woo kicked off his first solo Asia fan-con tour, which was also named 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator.

Starting from his home country, for the month-long tour, he made stops in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Thailand’s Bangkok, Philippines’ Manila, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia’s Jakarta.

Who is Cha Eun Woo?

Cha Eun Woo is a multi-talented Korean star who set strong foothold as a K-pop idol, actor, and model. He is the vocalist and visual of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. On February 15, 2024, with his first album ENTITY, the talented singer kick-started his solo music career, introducing fans a new side of his charm.

Aside from music, he has also established as a K-drama actor, who led many popular K-dramas like Wonderful World (2024), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023), True Beauty (2020), and more.

