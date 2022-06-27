PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Money Heist: Korea’ star Jeon Jong Seo dazzled fans with her gorgeous looks

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the versatile and gorgeous actress Jeon Jong Seo's outfits!

Jeon Jong Seo was born in Seoul, the only child in the family. Jeon Jong-seo started her acting career after she joined a management agency and attended her first audition in August 2017, for director Lee Chang Gong's mystery flick ‘Burning’. An inexperienced actor without any history in the entertainment industry, she won the competition and landed the lead role at her very first audition, to play alongside recognized actors like Yoo Ah In and Steven Yeun. The film received universal acclaim, competing for the Palme d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, and became the first Korean film to make it to the final nine-film shortlist of Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards. For her first role in the film, Jeon received international critical acclaim, including Best New Performer winner at the 2019 Asian Film Critics Association Awards, and being selected for The Hollywood Reporter Critics' ‘15 International Breakout Talents of 2018’ feature. In 2020, Jeon Jong Seok starred in her second film, ‘The Call’. She plays Young Sook, who believes that the telephone connected to the future is the only hope to save herself from making dangerous choices. The film premiered on Netflix in November 2020. Jeon Jong Seok's antagonist performance was acclaimed. Jeon Jong Seok stars in her first series in ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’, the Korean adaptation of the Spanish crime-drama ‘Money Heist’, as Tokyo. It was released on Netflix in 2022. She will reunite with ‘The Call’ director Lee Chung-hyun for his short film ‘Ransom’ alongside Jin Seon Kyu, and for his Netflix film ‘Ballerina’, in which she portrays a former bodyguard.

Photo Credit : News1