Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani shines in golden Rahul Mishra saree gown, a masterpiece crafted over 10,000 hours of meticulous artistry

The Met Gala 2024 kick-started with a bang and Isha Ambani, daughter of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, certainly turned heads in a stunning Rahul Mishra gown. What made her attire even more special was the fact that it took a whopping 10000 hours to create.

But it wasn’t just about the time invested and looking good; it was also about the message woven into the fabric. Rahul Mishra, known for his commitment to sustainability, made sure that every element of Isha's gown carried a powerful story about our planet. Let’s break down Isha Ambani’s look for you.

Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2024 gown

Isha’s golden strapless saree gown featured delicate flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies from the previous collections, and carefully stitched onto the gown, using special techniques like applique and embroidery.

These techniques, including Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, along with French knots, added not just beauty but also a powerful message about our planet. They symbolized hope and renewal, reminding us of the importance of taking care of our environment.

Isha’s strapless saree gown had a long trail adorned with multi-colored floral embroidery adding a vibrant touch to the ensemble.

Isha’s accessories and glam

Isha paid homage to India’s rich cultural heritage, as she held a clutch in her hand which was a true work of art, crafted by Swadesh, a brand known for its dedication to traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The clutch featured two ancient art forms: Nakashi and Miniature Painting. It is made of exquisite jade, a precious stone known for its beauty but the intricate miniature painting is what makes it stand out. Created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, this painting showcased the richness of Indian artistry. Despite its small size, the painting is incredibly detailed and expressive. It depicts India's national bird, the Mayura (peacock), in its majestic glory.

Completing the stunning ensemble at the Met Gala 2024, Isha adorned herself with exquisite jewelry designed by Viren Bhagat. Among the jewelry pieces she wore were traditional lotus hand bracelets known as Hathpochas. Isha also wore parrot earrings too and it gave a whimsy charm to her attire.

Completing the look was a flower choker, designed to complement her gown and highlight her neckline. The choker, adorned with intricate floral motifs, added a touch of femininity and grace to Isha's appearance.

Adding the final touches to her Met Gala appearances, she opted for glamorous make-up. Isha opted for bronze make-up, featuring bronzer on the contours, a glossy pink shade on her lips, and darkened brows to frame her face. She applied a touch of rouge on her cheekbones for a subtle flush of color.

For her eyes, she opted for golden eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes to provide a dramatic effect and volume. Isha chose a classic yet chic half-up half-down hairdo, allowing her locks to cascade gracefully around her shoulders while maintaining an elegant silhouette.

In addition to showcasing Indian culture on a worldwide scale, Isha Ambani and Rahul Mishra’s collaboration emphasized the value of maintaining traditional craftsmanship in the rapidly changing fashion industry. Isha’s Met Gala 2024 saree gown is a helpful reminder that true beauty is found in the process of creating something as much as the final product.

