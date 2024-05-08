Happy Kim Seon Ho Day: Komparing actor’s role in action thriller movie The Childe and rom-com K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Kim Seon Ho has established himself as one of the top actors in South Korea by proving his acting prowess through roles in a wide range of works. The actor’s popularity knows no bounds and it has earned him immense love all around the world.

Kim Seon Ho began as an actor on stage and was well known for his presence in the theatre. However, he entered the TV scene with the drama Good Manager in 2017, he soon secured his first main role in Strongest Deliveryman.

Kim Seon Ho earned worldwide recognition and love with his main role in the K-drama Start-Up in 2020. It was further hardened with his role in the beloved romantic K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Kim Seon Ho’s gray character as Nobleman in the noir movie The Childe

The Childe was Kim Seon Ho’s big-screen debut and it hit with a big bang nationally and internationally. The movie was praised on many parts and received love from audiences and critics alike.

The Childe was a new take by director Park Hoon Jung on conventional noir films. The movie promises a breathless ride of action, thrill, and crime which leaves you satisfied. The Childe follows the story of an unnamed assassin the Nobleman (Kim Seon Ho) and a boy with a complex heritage living in the Philippines, Marco.

Kim Seon Ho’s role in The Childe sets its bloody tone the minute it starts as we see Nobleman killing his enemies with utmost finesse and flair. He is an assassin who calls himself a professional (many times) and he is nothing short of it, if anything he is the best at the job.

The Nobleman is a man of secrets and great control over firearms. He can kill you in seconds while flashing the deadliest of smiles. Kim Seon Ho’s Nobleman was special in its own right as he is irreverent in the most serious situations. Nobleman is worried about his new car while doing a chase and is chill at moments when anyone in their right mind would be losing their patience.

Kim Seon Ho excelled in his role as the Nobleman by flawlessly capturing the essence of his character. He effortlessly depicted him as a man who is the perfect gray character one might find in novels. He is obviously ruthless when it comes to his assassination line of work, but as it turns out at the end he is a good person at heart.

Kim Seon Ho exceptionally outshone everyone at times when he would depict Nobleman in his eccentric ways. He acts like he is hurt badly in his knee and can’t walk while seconds ago he single-handedly killed over 20 criminals with the same wound. He cares about his suit and would not run behind Marco in the rain.

Kim Seon Ho’s exemplary portrayal of Nobleman made him the perfect gray character of The Childe.

Kim Seon Ho became the sweet jack-of-all-trades Chief Hong Du Sik in the rom-com K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Kim Seon Ho shows his palpable versatility by portraying polar roles in his various works. One such big example is his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha which is utterly contradictory to Nobleman in The Childe.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a healing K-drama that sets off to provide peace and warmth to not only its characters but the audiences as well. The romantic comedy follows the story of an accomplished dentist Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) who used to live in Seoul and returns to her hometown when to protect a patient. On the other hand, Chief Hong Du Sik is loved by his villagers and he has a solution to everything. These two take a healing journey unknowingly in this heartwarming rom-com.

Kim Seon Ho’s character Chief Hong Du Sik gained popularity for being ‘the greenest flag’ (slang for a person in a relationship with positive traits). Officially, Chief Hong Du Sik is unemployed but he is always helping one villager or another with anything they need help with, he is a traditional handyman of Gongjin.

Chief Hong Du Sik might come off as a happy-go-lucky man who always has a charming smile on his face but his emotional wounds run deep. It is said a person who smiles too much is hiding ugly pain behind it and the same goes for Hong Du Sik. He has hidden scars from his life as a stable earning manager in Seoul, which he hides from everybody. He lost his parents, his brother-like figure, and ends up trying to take his own life but is saved at the end by a text message.

Kim Seon Ho played these heart-wrenching emotions with utmost nuance and sensitivity in this iconic rom-com. He portrayed Hong Du Sik as someone who is a shattered but strong hero who relentlessly tries to protect and care for his better half while helping everyone. He is a man who can surf in the highest waves to find his lady love’s shoes and come running breathlessly from miles away to land a flying kick at a possible offender. When he can’t afford a diamond necklace he makes a special case for it. Such acts by Hong Du Sik make him a true walking green flag, one that every woman desires and deserves.

To conclude, Kim Seon Ho’s contrasting portrayals as Nobleman in The Childe and Hong Du Sik in Hometown Cha Cha Cha set him apart from his contemporaries. He flawlessly proves he can take on villainous and heroic roles all the same and captivate endlessly. Whether it is a gray character in a bloodbath setting, or a hero in all its rights in a heartwarming setting, Kim Seo Ho can impeccably deliver unparalleled performances.

We wish Kim Seon Ho the heartiest birthday and wait to see him in such breathtaking roles soon!

