True crime podcasts have become immensely popular, fueled by hits like Only Murders in the Building. Netflix now ventures into this realm with Bodkin, a true crime podcast-inspired comedy series set to premiere exclusively on May 9, 2024. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming series;

Bodkin trailer and story plot

The show follows American podcasters Gilbert (Will Forte) and Emmy (Robyn Cara) as they go on a quest for an exciting new story, leading them to the serene Irish village of Bodkin. Teaming up with local journalist Dove (Siobhán Cullen), they uncover a shocking revelation—the presence of Ireland's first serial killer.

Netflix unveiled the trailer on April 2, 2024, offering a glimpse into the show's darkly comedic tone. Gilbert and Emmy, driven by their desire for fame, and Dove, seeking financial gain, find themselves ensnared in a web of mystery and danger. As they delve deeper into Bodkin's secrets, they unearth evidence of a grisly serial murderer, drawing them into a perilous investigation.

The official synopsis of Bodkin says, "Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined."

Bodkin: Details about the star cast and makers of the miniseries

The series stars comedy stalwart Will Forte, known for his roles in MacGruber and The Last Man on Earth, alongside Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, Chris Walley, David Pearse (FBI: International) as Frank, Clodagh Mooney Duggan (Red Election) as Mary, Pano Masti (Payback) as Pablo, Charlie Kelly (The Dublin Murders) as Fintan, Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders) as Charles, Seán Óg Cairns (Find Me In Paris) as Garda Eoin, per Daily Search Plot.

Created by Jez Scharf, Bodkin boasts a talented team of writers and directors, including Bronwen Hughes and Paddy Breathnach. The show promises to offer a combination of humor and suspense, exploring the dark underbelly of a seemingly idyllic village.

All seven episodes of the miniseries will air on May 9, 2024, only on Netflix.

